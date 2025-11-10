Fallout 3 Remaster Teased Ahead of Reveal

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has teased Fallout fans about the near future of the series. While this near future does not feature Fallout 5, it does apparently feature a remaster of Fallout 3 in the vein of this year’s remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Thanks to a 2023 leak, we already knew a remaster of Fallout 3 was in the works, but Bethesda itself has never acknowledged the project. This has finally changed, kind of.

Speaking to GQ, Howard said that Bethesda Game Studios has hundreds of people working on the Fallout series between Fallout 76 and “some other things.” Unfortunately, he does not elaborate on the latter, but a new report from VGC does.

“Some Other Things”

Obviously, what is interesting about “some other things” is that it implies more than one project. Now, considering Bethesda Game Studios is primarily working on The Elder Scrolls 6 — which itself is very far away — it is unlikely one of these other things is Fallout 5. If it is, it’s simply being workshopped in pre-production by a tiny, creative team. According to VGC, one of these things is Fallout 3 Remastered, though.

While the new report corroborates the aforementioned 2023 leak, it does not provide any information about a reveal or a release, but considering Todd Howard loves a stealth release and considering the Oblivion remaster stealth release went down so well, this page from the playbook will likely be used again. If so, this seemingly confirms it’s not very close, because Oblivion Remastered started to leak like crazy in the months before its stealth release.

Beyond Fallout 5 and Fallout 3 Remastered, “some other things” could refer to the upcoming Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 and the rumored Fallout: New Vegas 2; however, the rumors surrounding the latter have been very dubious.

All of that said, remember to take everything here — the report and the speculation surrounding both the tease and the report — with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.