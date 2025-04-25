New Game From Former Metro Developers Delayed the Day of Release

La Quimera, a new first-person shooter developed by the team that previously worked on the Metro series at 4A Games Ukraine, was supposed to release today. Unfortunately, just as La Quimera was about to be released, its developer Reburn put out a last-minute statement explaining that the game had been delayed. No new launch date has been set as of yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’d like to apologize for the unexpected delay in getting La Quimera out to you, our fans and supporters,” Reburn CEO Dmytro Lymar explained in a statement sent to ComicBook. “Our team here at Reburn has been working hard on the game, and it being our first title as an independent game developer has led to some unforeseen challenges. We are trying our best to address the matters as quickly as possible, while also navigating the circumstances we’re faced with here in the Ukraine. We thank you for your patience, your continued support, and your understanding.”

Reburn’s first game as an independent studio stands out from Metro in a variety of ways. It’s not a slow-burn horror shooter, but a sci-fi shooter set in Latin America that focuses more on action. It can be played both alone and in co-op, and players control a PMC operative fighting against a wide variety of different nefarious factions in a futuristic Latin American megalopolis interweaved with a jungle. Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn even contributed to the game as a writer.

It’s a very entertaining-looking shooter, and a closed beta was held just last week for it. That’s why it’s a bit disappointing that it got delayed at the last minute, especially since Reburn hasn’t set a new release date for La Quimera yet. On that matter, Lymar had the following to say: “We’re looking forward to getting La Quimera into player hands as soon as possible. We will communicate more updates through our social channels as soon as we can.”

Whenever La Quimera is released, it will be available first on PC via Steam.