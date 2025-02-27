Metro Developer Announces New Game and a Rebrand

The minds behind the Metro series have been cooking up something new and now, it’s time to let those sparks fly. Today, 4A Games Ukraine has announced a complete rebrand of their studio, now called Reburn. Furthermore, the team has revealed their next new title in La Quimera, a futuristic Latin-America-set FPS. The trailer, which can be found below and via this link, shows off some impressive gameplay and visuals that, while they look similar to Metro, show off the technical advancements both visually and in the story. Currently, the game is set to launch on PC, though no date or release window was given.

In terms of the story, La Quimera takes place within a futuristic Latin American megalopolis and lush jungle setting and has you step into the customizable exosuit of a struggling PMC soldier battling against rival factions. Through intense shooter gameplay and rich designs, it looks to take everything they learned from Metro and create something new and original, which is always a good thing. The game can be played alone via single-player or with up to two other players, which is a first for the studio. For movie fans, you’ll be happy to know that taking part in the project as a writer is Nicolas Winding Refn, famous for films like Drive and The Neon Demon, alongside E.J.A. Warren.

A lot of the team crafting La Quimera comes from the Metro series and the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R, which shows from its gripping gunplay and expansive setpieces. Serving as project lead for the title is Oleksandr Kostiuk. Speaking on behalf of the team, founder and CEO of Reburn, Dmytro Lymar, states,

“Reburn is proud to introduce La Quimera, which draws upon our success crafting narrative-driven shooter games for the Metro series,” said Dmytro Lymar. “We look forward to sharing this mysterious new world with players and hope they revel in suiting up to join the fight.”

A ‘shockingly’ intense shootout in La Quimera.

The Ukrainian-based team, which launched their first title in 2010 with Metro 2033, has had great success with its take on the Metro series. The franchise, which originated from the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky, took notes from the team’s past experience with the S.T.A.L.K.E.R series, with stealth and atmosphere being key highlights. While the main plot seemingly ended with 2019’s Metro Exodus, which took the title open-world, there is a chance the series could return with 4A Malta, though with La Quimera being the focus, it may be a bit. Still, from what we’ve seen so far, this is sure to take care of those wants for a while.

La Quimera currently does not have a release window. The game is, as of writing, only planning to launch on PC, with no news regarding console releases. You can wishlist the title now on Steam. For Metro fans, a spinoff called Metro Awakening, done by Vertigo Games, is available for PlayStation VR players. What do you think of La Quimera? Are you looking forward to playing it? Let us know in the comments below! For all news on La Quimera, Metro, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.