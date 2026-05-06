Borderlands 4 Drops to Lowest Price Yet in New Sale

A new sale has seen Borderlands 4 fall to its lowest price so far. Since its release this past year, there have already been plenty of discounts seen for the latest Borderlands game. Many of these deals have only seen the game fall to values in the range of $40 to $55, though, which is perhaps still a bit too much for some to pull the trigger. Fortunately, if you’ve been on the fence when it comes to buying Borderlands 4 and have been holding out for a better discount, the time seems to have now arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Borderlands 4 has seen its price finally fall below the $30 threshold and is now sitting at $29.99. This deal is one that has taken effect across a variety of different retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Sadly, this price only applies to versions of the game on Xbox Series X/S for reasons that aren’t clear. Those looking to buy Borderlands 4 on PS5, however, won’t have to pay much more, as it’s going for $34 at many of these same retailers, which is still a new low for price for this version of the game.

Moving forward, Borderlands 4 is still poised to receive a ton of support from developer Gearbox Software. Much of this support will come in the form of new DLC that will continue to be released throughout 2026, but there are plenty of free updates for the game that are planned to come about as well. Essentially, this is likely the best time yet to purchase Borderlands 4, which makes this drop in price that much more enticing.

To learn more about Borderlands 4 and whether or not you might want to pick it up during this promotion, you can find the game’s official launch trailer and description below.

Borderlands 4

Play video

Synopsis: “Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities.

Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution in this seamless Borderlands experience.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!