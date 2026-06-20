Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Is Already On Sale Ahead of Release

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has already been hit with a discount ahead of its release on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Upon its reemergence earlier this month, Nintendo announced that Fortune’s Weave would be the next game from the company to sell at a price of $79.99. This value is one that Nintendo has only used intermittently for its Switch 2 releases, primarily with Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Party Jamboree. Fortunately, for those looking to pick up a physical copy of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for a bit less, an ongoing offer allows for just that.

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Currently, retailers Walmart and Amazon have slashed the price of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave pre-orders by a substantial amount. Although Nintendo has assigned a $79.99 price tag to the game, these storefronts are selling Fortune’s Weave for $69.99 instead. Although this is only a $10 discount, it’s still quite surprising to see that the game has been marked down at all before its launch.

It’s not known why Walmart and Amazon have provided this discount, but it might have to do with price matching for the digital edition. Just last month, Nintendo began a new pricing structure that would see digital editions of its new games selling for $10 less than physical titles. Because of this, the digital version of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is already selling at a value of $69.99. Perhaps to avoid the digital market putting too large a dent in its business, Walmart and Amazon have seemingly matched the value of Nintendo’s digital Switch 2 games as a way of trying to encourage fans to continue buying games physically instead.

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Essentially, if you’ve been a physical Nintendo collector for quite some time, this is great news for you. Not only does it allow you to pick up titles like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for less than normal, but it seems like this pricing scheme is one that Walmart and Amazon are going to continue for the long haul. Titles like Star Fox, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Splatoon Raiders have all been hit with similar discounts, which suggests that this isn’t something that either retailer will stop soon.

As for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave itself, the next entry in the beloved strategy RPG franchise is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17th. Alongside the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Fortune’s Weave should end up being the biggest exclusive that Nintendo will release on Switch 2 in the back half of 2026.

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