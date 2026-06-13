$65 Nintendo Switch Games Only $3 for a Very Limited Time

A pair of Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $65 on the Nintendo eShop are just $3.24 for a limited time. More specifically, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available until June 18. After this, the 95% discount that facilitates this deal will expire. Meanwhile, this offer is available to Nintendo Switch 2 users in addition to Nintendo Switch users, thanks to the power of backward compatibility, but there are no native Switch 2 versions of the pair of games in question.

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Until June 18, those on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, OLED Switch, and Switch 2 can grab Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga, which is a compilation release featuring two games: 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and its 2020 sequel Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, both from developer CrazyBunch and publisher Assemble Entertainment. Both are the latest games in the long-running, controversial, and crude Leisure Suit Larry series, which dates all the way back to 1987.

A Pioneer in the Point-and-Click Genre

Within the point-and-click genre, the early Leisure Suit Larry games are pioneering games. They are also pioneers for adult-themed games. And while the series is not as relevant as it used to be, it did get a modern reboot in the aforementioned Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, the first game in the series to release on a Nintendo platform. Upon release, it earned a 72 on Metacritic and did well enough to get a sequel, the aforementioned Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, which is the latest installment in the series as well. The follow-up earned a similar Metacritic score of 73.

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It’s worth noting that both games are available for $1.99, individually, on the Nintendo eShop thanks to the same Nintendo eShop discounts. When you buy the bundled version, though, you save a little bit of money.

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Those who decide to take advantage of these Nintendo eShop deals for this pair of Nintendo Switch games are getting roughly 25 hours of content between the two games. At roughly $3, this is about 8 hours of content per $1, which makes this one of the best values on the Nintendo eShop right now, and so far this year.

Consquently, this is the cheapest the pair of Nintendo Switch games have been on the Nintendo eShop, and given Nintendo’s pricing policy on the eShop, which doesn’t let games be discounted lower than $1.99, they will never be cheaper than this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.