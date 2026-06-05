5 Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals from the 2026 Indie Sale

From rising console costs to individual game prices creeping up, being a gamer isn’t getting cheaper any time soon. That can make it tough to stock your library with exciting games to play. Thankfully, most platforms run sales fairly often, and you can usually find some gems at a discount. That’s the case for the Nintendo eShop Indie Sale, which is live now until 2:59 AM ET on June 8th. Though you won’t see first-party Nintendo games on offer, this sale event is a great chance to stock your Switch or Switch 2 with solid indie games for less.

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Like trying to find anything on the Nintendo eShop these days, the Indie Sale can be a bit overwhelming. But there are some really good deals there, if you know where to look. That’s where I come in, rounding up the 5 best deals you can snag on highly-rated and beloved indie games during the 2026 Nintendo Indie Sale. These deals are available for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and I’ve noted any platform-specific titles or games with dedicated Switch 2 editions.

5) Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven Edition

Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $29.99 / $37.99 (21% off)

The new Woolhaven expansion for Cult of the Lamb arrived earlier this year. So, it’s pretty exciting to see that this version of the beloved cozy cult classic is already on sale. True, 21% off isn’t much. But if you’ve been waiting to see what all the fuss is about with Cult of the Lamb, getting this version at a discount is quite a deal. It includes the base game as well as the new expansion, getting you up to speed on all things Cult of the Lamb. This is a Nintendo Switch title that’s verified to work on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, so you should be all set to lead your cult to victory on either platform.

4) Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Screenshot by ComicBook

Price: $27.99 / $39.99 (30% off)

I had the pleasure of checking out the new Switch 2 edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits for review, and it’s one of the best games I’ve played recently. Alas, this one is only for Switch 2, but if you have the newer console, it should definitely be on your list. Kena is an old-school action-adventure game with platforming and puzzle elements, and it has adorable spirit companions to boot. As part of the Nintendo Indie Sale, it’s 30% off until June 8th.

3) Sea of Stars

courtesy of Sabotage Studio

Price: $20.99 / $34.99 (40% off)

If you love a good turn-based JRPG and you haven’t played Sea of Stars yet, respectfully, what have you been doing? This 2023 release is a retro-inspired, pixel art delight that has flown far too under the radar for how good it is. Go on an epic, story-rich adventure with a touch of cozy side activities like fishing, cooking, and relaxing in the tavern. Sea of Stars is currently 40% off for Nintendo Switch, making it just $21 USD. And yes, it should run just fine on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility.

2) No Man’s Sky

Courtesy of Hello Games

Price: $23.99 / $59.99 (60% off)

The beloved sci-fi survival game, No Man’s Sky, has both a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 edition. And both of them are available for an impressive 60% off discount through June 8th. Even though it first released back in 2022, No Man’s Sky remains a beloved entry in the outer-space video game pantheon. With free updates and massive replay potential, this one is well worth grabbing even in 2026. That’s especially true when it’s on sale.

1) Slay the Spire

Courtesy of Mega Crit

Price: $6.24 / $24.99 (75% off)

There’s a reason that Slay the Spire 2 has dominated the Steam charts since it arrived in Early Access. 2019 roguelike deckbuilder Slay the Spire may well be responsible for the current influx of deckbuilding and roguelike games, and for good reason. It’s a delightfully addictive, challenging single-player experience that will put your strategic skills to the test. And the original is a whopping 75% off in the Nintendo eShop, making now a great time to try out this highly-rated delight. It will run just fine on Switch 2, as well.

Will you be taking advantage of any discounts during the Indie Sale for Nintendo Switch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!