5 Best Marathon Runner Shells for Solo Players

While multiplayer games typically revolve around team-based gameplay, extraction shooters offer a different way to play. Arc Raiders showed how popular solo runs can be, and Bungie’s Marathon is continuing this. However, one thing that makes playing by yourself on Tau Ceti different is that Marathon uses Runner Shells, which act as characters similar to those of a hero shooter. What this means is that each of Marathon’s Shells have different abilities and naturally lean toward certain playstyles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter focuses heavily on player interaction, risk, and survival across dangerous environments. Some abilities are designed for team synergy, while others reward independence and mobility. Solo players often need shells that provide self-sufficiency, movement tools, or information advantages that help them survive encounters. Picking the right shell can determine whether you extract with valuable gear or lose everything in a firefight. With that in mind, these are the five best Runner Shells to use in Marathon if you are running solo.

5) Vandal

image courtesy of bungie

Vandal strikes an interesting balance when it comes to solo play. She has strong tools but lacks some independence that other Runner Shells have. As a result, Vandal is a good option for solo play, but it requires a certain mindset. Her Disrupt Cannon is a great utility tool that offers extra damage and can also push foes around to control the battlefield.

But where she shines is her movement options. Having additional jumps and a powerful slide allows her to escape encounters or close the distance. This makes Vandal one of the most oppressive Runner Shells in Marathon, but also gives her great survivability. However, both of these require mastering her movement options, and this makes her more difficult for newcomers.

Mobility is a powerful tool, especially when you are alone. With Vandal’s abilities, you can control your own movement and force opponents to move. Knowing when to reposition, push, or retreat is key to surviving solo with this Runner Shell. But those who master Vandal in Marathon will be a force to reckon with in solo play.

4) Thief

image courtesy of bungie

The Thief Runner Shell is perfect for loot goblins, and she has an incredible set of tools that provide movement and information gathering. But she is completely reliant on these, and when they are on cooldown, she is incredibly vulnerable. Solo players often prioritize avoiding fights until they have the advantage, and Thief provides several tools that support that playstyle.

The core of Thief is to get loot and get out, avoiding fights altogether. The X-Ray Visor highlights loot, including its rarity, and makes it easy to snatch it quickly. This doesn’t provide many uses in combat, but you can see if containers have been opened, alerting you to other players having passed through. But the two main tools players should use are Thief’s grapple and drone.

The grapple is an incredibly powerful tool that allows for repositioning or quick escape. Vertical movement is extremely important in Marathon, especially when navigating urban environments or escaping danger. The drone provides incredible reconnaissance, both in locating enemies and AI threats. Using these in combination is key to succeeding as a Thief solo, but you’ll need to monitor the cooldowns.

3) Rook

image courtesy of bungie

Rook is the solo-designed Runner Shell that excels more because of its peripheries than its abilities. The most important thing is that you are spawned late, after many other players have already exfiled. Not only that, but you enter a match with a free backpack and shield, meaning you go into runs with little to no risk but can exfil with the maximum amount of rewards.

Rook’s abilities have several advantages for solo play in Marathon. One of its key abilities is Signal Mask, which allows players to avoid triggering certain PvE threats. That alone can reduce the number of fights a solo player has to deal with during a run. Another important feature is the built-in healing through Recuperation. Solo players cannot rely on teammates for recovery during fights. Having access to self-healing means you can stay active longer and recover after encounters without immediately extracting.

Rook also benefits from faction progression bonuses that can grant gear advantages at the start of runs. Beginning a session with better equipment gives players a stronger position before they even encounter other runners. This means the more you progress, the better your runs with Rook will be. This momentum easily makes Rook one of the best solo Runner Shells, but this is offset by its lack of mobility and offensive tools.

2) Recon

image courtesy of bungie

There is no better Runner Shell in Marathon at gathering intel than Recon. While she excels in squad games, Recon is also a great pick for solo play. Knowing when enemies are nearby, both other players and UESC foes, is crucial and can help you plan an exit or offensive push. The Tracker Drone and Echo Pulse allow players to detect enemies and movement around them. With them, Recon can plan any sort of operation, and using them strategically allows you to control the pace of battle.

For a solo runner, information can be more valuable than firepower. Knowing where enemies are located lets you decide whether to fight, avoid them, or reposition for an ambush. Recon’s scan pinpoints where every enemy is, and skilled players can determine between UESC and player movement. When you don’t want to use this ability, you can throw your reconnaissance drone, and it will track the closest enemy. When you suspect another player is nearby, this is the perfect way to draw them out.

Recon does lack movement options, but her intel gathering is so strong that you can make informed decisions. Her passives are also powerful, as they can alert you when you are pinged or help you track down wounded foes. While some parts of Recon’s kit are clearly designed for team play, the intelligence gathering tools still make it extremely useful for lone runners.

1) Assassin

image courtesy of bungie

It should be no surprise that the stealth-focused Runner Shell is at the top. Assassin’s abilities directly support the stealthy and aggressive playstyle that many solo players rely on. The standout feature is Active Camo, which allows the player to move across the map with much less risk of being detected. This even triggers when going through smoke, including Assassin’s abilities and thrown smoke grenades.

Stealth is equally as powerful information in Marathon. Solo players often need to choose when fights happen rather than rushing into every encounter. Active Camo allows Assassin users to infiltrate buildings, observe enemy players, retreat when needed, and strike when the moment is right.

Smoke Screen adds another layer of control in combat. When the smoke activates Shroud, the player gains a major advantage in close-range fights. This combination allows Assassin players to ambush enemies, secure eliminations, and escape before other players arrive. For many players, the solo experience in Marathon revolves around quick strikes and careful movement, and Assassin embodies that philosophy better than any other Runner Shell.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!