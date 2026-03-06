Marathon Handles This Major Feature Better Than Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders was my first real experience with extraction shooters, and I went into it expecting a challenging PvE experience. The genre blends both PvP and PvE, creating tense encounters where every fight could bring other players or AI enemies. Yet, after a few rounds, I began to lose the fear I felt for Arc Raiders’ AI foes as their weaknesses were revealed. With Marathon, I find myself in the complete opposite position.

When it comes to AI enemies, Bungie has nailed how deadly they can be. I’ve had no issues picking off weaker UESC enemies, but when it comes to the more tactical units, I find myself avoiding engagement. But it isn’t always possible to avoid conflict with the UESC because of how they communicate. Initiating combat with a single foe and quickly turning to a wave of enemies rushing you. Comparing how Marathon handles its AI threats to Arc Raiders makes me realize how much more I enjoy it in Bungie’s game.

Marathon’s AI Enemies Feel Like a Real Threat

image courtesy of bungie

While Marathon leans more heavily into PvP than Arc Raiders, the AI enemies are no pushovers. Every encounter I’ve had with another player has resulted in violence, but this isn’t what I’m afraid of. In Arc Raiders, the robotic threats can be intimidating, but once players understand the behavior patterns, they often become easy to avoid or eliminate. Many encounters allow players to simply bypass these enemies or clear them quickly without significant risk. After all, few AI enemies can even enter buildings.

Marathon approaches this problem differently. Bungie has emphasized that its AI enemies are designed to operate as an active part of the environment rather than simple obstacles. They patrol areas, react aggressively when provoked, and can disrupt players who are already engaged in PvP encounters. During several matches, I found myself needing to reconsider how I approached objectives because hostile units were nearby and could easily reveal my position. Even trying to sneak around them was a problem because they could suddenly walk into a building with few escape options.

Marathon’s AI enemies aren’t just static either. On numerous occasions, I had to deal with reinforcements spawning in while I was seeking out an objective or just trying to loot. Even when this wasn’t the case, the UESC would enter buildings and force me to hide, flee, or engage. This felt so different from my experiences with Arc Raiders, and I loved it. Encounters with enemies add tension to exploration and ensure that the world itself remains hostile even when other players are not present.

How Strong AI Changes PvP Encounters

image courtesy of bungie

Strong AI enemies do more than provide PvE content, because they can reshape the entire PvP experience. In Arc Raiders, the weaker AI often fades into the background during firefights between players. Once combat begins, the robots rarely alter the outcome. They are simply another obstacle that can usually be ignored or simply encountered between PvP encounters.

In Marathon, that dynamic feels completely different. Because AI enemies are aggressive and persistent, they can interfere with PvP engagements in ways that raise the stakes for everyone involved. A firefight between two squads might suddenly draw the attention of nearby enemies, turning a duel into a chaotic battle for survival. When this happens, positioning and awareness become paramount. Not only this, but simply engaging with AI enemies can draw players in, and you won’t notice them until it’s too late.

I experienced this firsthand during a match where my squad attempted to ambush another team near an extraction zone. What started as a carefully planned attack quickly fell apart when UESC forces arrived. Suddenly, we both had to fight for survival while trying to maintain an advantage over the other. Moments like this show how effective AI design can deepen PvP encounters instead of distracting from them. Triggering a fight might reveal your position to other players or draw the attention of nearby enemies. In Marathon, those risks feel genuine because the AI is capable of turning the battlefield against you.

Bosses, Mini Events, and Future Possibilities For Marathon

image courtesy of bungie

What I am most excited about in Marathon is its potential for boss fights. We’ve already been shown the Compiler, and while this is an easy fight for a Super Marine, our Runners will have a much harder time. The mini events that can be encountered and triggered already show how deadly the AI can be, but boss fights can take this to another level. These moments often escalate quickly and demand coordination if players want to survive. The presence of these encounters makes the world feel less static and encourages squads to weigh the rewards against the danger.

These events also highlight how deadly the AI can be when players underestimate it. During one encounter I triggered, enemies quickly surrounded the area and forced our team into a defensive position. We were suddenly fighting to stay alive while keeping an eye out for rival players who might take advantage of the chaos. Situations like this create memorable moments that define the extraction shooter genre. With bosses, this can be magnified much. more.

If Bungie expands these systems with larger enemies and unique mechanics, Marathon could develop some of the most intense PvE moments in the genre. The Compiler already hints at this direction, showing how powerful enemies can act as dynamic threats rather than scripted encounters. This approach could help Marathon maintain long-term engagement through new enemy types, world events, and boss encounters that constantly reshape how players explore Tau Ceti. If Bungie continues building on this foundation, its AI systems may become one of the defining strengths of the game compared with competitors like Arc Raiders.

