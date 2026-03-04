All Marathon Runner Shells Ranked & Explained

One of the most defining and controversial aspects of Marathon is its Runner Shells. These are the equivalent of heroes in the hero shooter genre, but have been applied to the extraction shooter genre. This adds new levels of play and how players will engage with the world. There are six main Runner Shells and an additional solo-only Runner Shell that will influence your playstyle and determine how you approach combat, survival, and objectives.

Each Runner Shell offers unique abilities and passives that make them play differently, and the choice you make can dramatically impact your success on Tau Ceti. Every Runner Shell has its role to play, but some have stronger fundamentals that make them better suited for play. With time, mastering a Runner can make you a God on Tau Ceti. Here are all Runner Shells in Marathon explained and ranked according to their viability in a squad.

7) Rook

At the bottom of our list is Rook, the most unique Runner Shell in Marathon. Unlike other Shells, Rook is designed to enter matches that are already in progress with a random loadout, effectively acting like a free loadout in Arc Raiders. That makes it less predictable and more suited to players focused on scavenging and loot rather than direct squad engagements. Its kit leans into opportunistic gameplay rather than structured combat support or disruption. This also limits it to solo play rather than with a squad.

Rook’s abilities reflect this scavenger identity. It has a Recuperation ability that slowly restores health when not in combat, and its Signal Mask can briefly trick UESC forces, making it easier to loot and slip away. These tools make Rook feel safer in certain contexts, especially for newer players building loadouts before risking higher-tier engagements.

However, in most competitive scenarios, Rook falls short because it lacks hard combat utility or team synergy. Its kit works well for scavenging and hiding, but is lacking in combat. Those playing Rook are better off avoiding other players or trying to ingratiate themselves with a squad to avoid being picked off.

6) Thief

Thief offers a fascinating blend of reconnaissance and mobility. This Runner Shell specializes in loot acquisition, scouting with its piloted butterfly drone, and quick escapes thanks to its grapple hook. Its playstyle is less focused on confrontation and more on securing valuable resources while minimizing risk.

Players who enjoy high-speed movement and tactical positioning will appreciate Thief’s toolkit. The drone assists in scanning environments for loot and potential threats, and its grapple gives the best traversal options in Marathon’s varied terrain. In matches where objectives revolve around loot grabs or timed extrication, Thief becomes surprisingly useful.

Despite its advantages, Thief does not excel in fights due to a lack of combat utility. Its abilities are situational and reactive rather than proactive, which places it toward the bottom of this list. That said, the grapple can allow for unique angles that can provide an advantage in firefights.

5) Vandal

Vandal is all about chaos and disruption. It thrives on movement, knockback attacks, and battlefield pressure. Vandal’s advanced mobility and offensive options make it excellent for hit-and-run tactics and aerial engagements created through its mobility builds. Pairing Vandal with a shotgun is a terror that no opposing team wants to encounter.

While not as specialized as some other Shells, Vandal’s flexibility is its biggest strength. You can build it for pure mobility and repositioning or lean into more aggressive combat builds that keep opponents off-balance. Its trait provides knockback cannon mechanics that disrupt enemy formations, open up opportunities for team play, and even push opponents off buildings to their death.

However, Vandal’s lack of specialized utility or team-focused abilities holds it back. It excels in fluid movement and chaos, but when matches demand information gathering, combat options, or healing support, it can feel less impactful than other Shells. In the right hands, though, its disruptive potential makes it a threat in PvP engagements, especially with support from teammates.

4) Destroyer

Destroyer serves as a tank and brings raw frontline power to Marathon. This combat specialist is designed to lead the charge with shield defense, deal serious damage with missile systems, and its thrusters let you get into and out of trouble quickly. Its Riot Barricade ability offers temporary protection for you and your teammates, making it ideal for engagements where holding ground matters or teammates need to reposition.

In addition to its defensive tools, Destroyer’s Prime ability activates shoulder-mounted missiles that chase and immobilize targets. This makes it a reliable choice when pushing objectives or breaking enemy formations. Its Thruster trait also enhances mobility in combat, allowing for tactical repositioning or chasing down fleeing opponents.

Destroyer is one of the more straightforward Runner Shells in Marathon, but there is a high skill ceiling. Mastering this does make it one of the more deadly options, but this takes time and work. While it makes a solid pick for direct combat and team support, it does not define strategic dominance on the battlefield like other Runner Shells.

3) Triage

Triage is the team player’s dream and the best supporting Runner Shell in Marathon. It serves as the field medic archetype and excels at keeping allies alive with deployable healing drones and powerful revival tools. Its Med-Drone deploys floating healing support while its passive Shareware.exe allows consumable benefits to propagate to nearby teammates. These two abilities make Triage adept at negating damage long-term.

What sets Triage apart are its combat-friendly healing systems. Its Reboot+ ability can revive allies from a distance, and its Battery Overcharge trait not only boosts weapon performance but also EMPs enemies when breaking their shields. This dual role makes Triage invaluable in both PvP encounters and cooperative PvE objectives.

Triage has strong utility and durability that make it one of the best choices for team-based gameplay. While it might not define offensive play, it ensures team sustainability and offers tactical advantages that few other Shells can match. In squad-based scenarios, Triage consistently proves how reliable it is.

2) Assassin

Assassin is a stealth Runner Shell built for silent strikes and tactical ambushes. Its synthetic smoke deployment and camouflage technology allow it to invisibly reposition, escape danger, or initiate a surprise attack. These tools make Assassin one of the most flexible and dangerous Runner Shells in high-level play, both for squads and solo play.

The Assassin’s stealth allows it to easily flank opponents and attack from two fronts with coordinating allies. Or, it can be used to escape combat altogether. Then there are its smokescreen abilities that can control visuals. With these, Assassin can better reposition or cover a downed ally for easier revives. Players can use their abilities to mask movement, confuse opponents, or engage on more favorable terms. This makes it particularly strong in environments where awareness and timing are important.

Though Assassin is a strong choice for solo players and team strategies alike, it heavily relies on player skill and positioning. In the right hands, its stealth toolkit becomes nearly unstoppable, but it requires mastery to take advantage of its tactical options. Because of how potent it can be, players will undoubtedly prepare for an Assassin and have counterplay ready, making its high rating a double-edged sword.

1) Recon

Recon is easily the best Runner Shell in Marathon because of how powerful its intel gathering is. It is built for identifying threats and controlling information on the battlefield. With abilities like Echo Pulse, Tracker Drones, and footstep trails left by enemies, Recon turns awareness into an advantage, one that the whole team can press. Sneaking up on a skilled Recon should be next to impossible, but that isn’t all its tools are good for.

Recon’s toolkit allows players to not only reveal hidden foes but also hunt down wounded enemies. This Runner Shell excels at supporting teammates but can turn that support into offense. Whether the Tracker Drone is used to seek out foes or simply thrown as a grenade, Recon’s abilities provide so much utility that it feels like throwing to not have one on your team.

Recon earns the top ranking because it combines strategic reconnaissance with active combat utility. It gives players flexibility and control unmatched by other shells, easily turning the tide of firefights before they even begin. Whether you are hunting down threats, supporting teammates with crucial intel, or executing coordinated plays, Recon consistently delivers a high ceiling of tactical possibilities, especially as you master this Runner Shell.

