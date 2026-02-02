7 Things Highguard Needs to Do to Go From Good to Great

It is no secret that Highguard launched with a rough start. The moment it was revealed at The Game Awards, the interest piled on with negative comments and doom saying. However, for those who look past the hate train, there is a good game at Highguard’s core. Sure, the game has its flaws, but the developer has already proven that it is ready to take feedback and make changes accordingly. Wildlight Entertainment has already majorly updated the game, improving performance and adding a 5v5 mode that has been a big hit.

Yet, this isn’t enough to save Highguard. Because of the bad press, it will be under a microscope as it receives updates and new content. There is a path forward for Wildlight Entertainment, but it will need to move quickly and make substantial changes in order to show everyone that Highguard is a fun experience, which it is. With these seven updates, Highguard can easily become one of 2026’s best free-to-play and multiplayer experiences.

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

The most important thing that Highguard needs is some quality-of-life features and more polish. The foundation is solid, and Wildlight Entertainment can build upon it. However, it is the small frustrations that will hurt the game in the long run. Highguard could be the most fun game in the world, but if the steps to play it remain a chore, players won’t put in the effort. And perhaps most importantly, there needs to be a better system for when players quit mid-match.

The UI and menu need an overhaul. I’ve had experiences where I’ve been in a lobby with friends, unable to start a game, and Highguard won’t tell me it’s because my friend is in a certain menu. Likewise, there are so many unintuitive aspects of the menu that need to be streamlined. In the same vein, we need more information during a match, specifically with the endgame and in-game player information. These are just examples, as the game needs some fine-tuning across many of its supporting elements.

Hero & Game Balancing

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

Balancing needs some serious attention, especially with heroes. Una’s summons are some of the most egregious, as they sometimes don’t even attack enemies that are standing right in front of them. Redmane’s pounce sometimes doesn’t deal damage or floats by an enemy. And Mara’s ultimate is so situational that it barely feels worth using. Then there are characters like Scarlet and Condor that are so invaluable that it feels like throwing a match without picking them.

The gameplay also needs some attention. Guns like the Ranger and Longhorn don’t feel as impactful as they should. Planting the shieldbreaker needs to take longer, or players should be able to interrupt by shooting whoever is planting it, because it feels impossible to prevent it without early damage. And while some other things need to be addressed, the spawn time feels way too long. When a planted bomb has a 45-second fuse, and your respawn takes a third of that, it feels impossible to get back into the fray and contribute meaningfully.

Make Maps & Looting Phases More Interesting

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

Players have complained about Highguard’s map size, but this isn’t the issue. There needs to be more to do during this phase, as it is easy to get the gear you want and still have ample time left. A simple solution would be to add mobs to the map that have a better chance of dropping loot or give more Vesper. This not only gives players more to do but also makes matches more intense, as engaging with these mobs can give your position away to enemy teams.

The other side of this coin is the looting aspect. Each run just offers upgraded gear, so both teams are effectively battling at the same level, giving no incentive to really explore and loot. If there were certain areas that rotate with each round that provide better gear, this would be a major change to looting. There also needs to be more ways to acquire Vesper aside from mining, which can tie back into adding mobs or special crystals and objectives. Maps are fine, but if Highguard provides more engagement during these phases, it would go a long way. And something that 100% needs to be addressed is the vendor, such as offering upgrades to your equipped weapons rather than random selections.

New Weapons, Especially Fantasy Ones

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

While Highguard is marketed as a fantasy game, the only thing that stands out in this regard is the Shieldbreaker. The weapons all feel modern, and the heroes are a combination of fantasy and modern. Even the bases, while fantasy-themed, don’t really provide that feeling. But aside from this thematic issue, the arsenal feels small, leading to most matches and firefights feeling the same. Wildlight Entertainment has already promised more content, but it needs to keep this aesthetic in mind.

The most obvious addition to Highguard would be a bow or crossbow. These would fit with a shooter and provide a fantasy feel. Wildlight Entertainment could certainly be creative with them, as there are so many options. Maybe a new Raid weapon could be a javelin that players can throw, or a shield that protects them and allies. We also need more grenades to diversify this option. A flashbang, smoke grenade, or even gas grenade would help make encounters feel more unique and tactical.

More Game Modes & Base Options

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

Raid mode is the main draw for Highguard, but this doesn’t mean Wildlight Entertainment can’t implement more creativity. Instead of having to plant bombs, players could engage in a Capture the Flag game mode where they have to retrieve the enemy flag and bring it to the siege tower. Or perhaps a King of the Hill game mode, where players must occupy areas in the base to capture it. Even just adding modifiers to the Raid mode would help games feel different, because while the core gameplay loop is fun, most rounds feel the same.

The same applies to options during the offense and defense phases. There isn’t much to do besides reinforcing walls when defending. Adding the ability to set traps or have defensive ballistas would shake things up and give players more to do. Likewise, the offensive team could use more options. Maybe they can deploy a catapult that fires boulders randomly at the base, or utilize a battering ram to break down walls. This is one of the bigger complaints players have, and it feels justified.

Team Resizing

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

Team size is one of the most contentious arguments of Highguard. 3v3 is more strategic and feels like each moment is impactful, while 5v5 has more engagement and leans into the chaotic nature of the FPS genre. Both have their merits and appeal to different crowds. 3v3 is being labeled as the more competitive game mode, while many feel 5v5 is better suited to casual audiences. And I largely agree, but I do think there are weaknesses to both. 3v3 feels better during the Raid phase, but 5v5 is superior for the map phase.

A good solution would be to implement 4v4. This feels like it would cater to both sides of Highguard. With the 5v5 mode added, Wildlight Entertainment needs to try out this format. Those who feel the maps are too big for 3v3 would be appeased, just as those who feel the bases are too small for 5v5 would be mitigated. Not only this, but using four players per team would help with matchmaking, especially when forming a friend group. Highguard has nothing to lose from trying 4v4, but could gain so much with a simple experimental game mode.

Progression System

image Courtesy of Wildlight Entertainment

Players love having something to play for. Adding a progression system outside of the War Chest and challenges gives players more reason to play. Leveling up could provide unique rewards or simply give players additional credits. This will be especially true once Ranked mode is released. Leveling up through seasons or episodes and getting special cosmetics would heavily incentivize players to continue playing. Even unlocking titles or level icons would help and give more to do than just spending credits at the Trading Post and War Chest.

Obviously, Wildlight Entertainment wants to keep the game on a level playing field, so these unlocks and progression systems should not give players a mechanical advantage. Limiting rewards to cosmetics, emotes, and profile customization makes playing feel rewarding without making new players feel hopeless at competing. Having prestige unlocks for players who play or reach certain ranks each episode would be a good way to show loyalty for Highguard and reward them for doing so. Even better, ranking up character mastery could unlock unique lore and items specific to that hero.

