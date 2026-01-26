All Highguard Heroes Ranked and Explained

Highguard has quickly grabbed the attention of players with its mix of strategy, fast-paced combat, and a roster of heroes that all feel distinct. Every match can swing on a single decision, and the choice of who you bring into the fight matters more than ever. With so many characters to pick from, it can be tough to figure out which heroes really make a difference and which ones struggle to find their place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We rank all the Highguard heroes based on how versatile they are and explain where they shine in different parts of a match. Each hero gets a quick look at their strengths, weaknesses, and the situations where they excel, so you can make smarter choices without getting lost in the hype. This is not a strict tier list, per se, but it gives a clear idea of which heroes stand out as you learn the ropes.

8. Atticus

Courtesy of Comicbook

Atticus is a straightforward, combat-focused hero who excels at dealing damage and controlling the battlefield in small ways. His main skill sends out an electric spear that pulses damage to nearby enemies, giving him a mild form of area denial. Each hit charges his passive, which empowers his next axe throw with electricity, creating a large lightning explosion that hits enemies hard and can even damage resource nodes over a wide area.

His ultimate lets him leap into the air and rain down shock spears on enemies below, adding both crowd damage and the ability to hit structures like walls. Overall, Atticus is a solid, easy-to-understand hero. While his area denial is minor, it adds versatility that makes him a reliable choice for players who want consistent damage and occasional battlefield control.

7. Slade

Courtesy of Comicbook

Slade is another straightforward, combat-focused hero, but he takes a different approach from Atticus by leaning heavily into area denial. Every one of his abilities creates zones enemies want to avoid, while also dishing out significant damage. His main skill sends out a wave of fire in a long line, hitting anyone in its path for massive damage, while his passive swaps out his grenade for a firebomb that leaves a lingering pool of magma on the ground.

His ultimate is where Slade really shines, summoning a massive firestorm overhead that locks down a huge area, forcing enemies to either retreat or take catastrophic damage. Overall, Slade is a powerhouse for controlling teamfights, making him a strong pick for players who want to dominate the battlefield through positioning and raw area control.

6. Kai

Courtesy of Comicbook

Kai is a hero built around defense, excelling at protecting allies and controlling space. His main skill summons a large ice wall that he can push and reposition as needed, giving him flexible control over the battlefield. His passive lets him replace destroyed walls with blocks of ice, effectively letting him repair bases without using resources.

His ultimate transforms Kai into a massive ice demon, capable of soaking up huge amounts of damage while summoning an additional ice shield for even more protection. He moves slowly in this form, but the defensive boost is immense. Overall, Kai is ideal for players who enjoy preventing damage and denying enemy movement. When paired with items like the Hammer, which can summon rock walls to block areas, Kai becomes one of the strongest area-locking heroes in Highguard.

5. Redmane

Courtesy of Comicbook

Redmane is a hero built for mobility and taking down structures. His main ability lets him jump long distances and comes with three charges, giving him unmatched verticality compared to other heroes. A tap of this ability also lets him claw at nearby enemies and walls for extra damage, making it versatile for both offense and movement. Lastly, Redname inherently gets three charges for this ability, which allows him to use it quite often.

His passive increases his movement speed and reload speed whenever he kills an enemy, which can be useful but relies entirely on getting kills to activate. Redmane’s ultimate is a powerful ranged roar that can almost instantly destroy any walls it hits. Overall, if you enjoy high mobility and demolishing structures, Redmane is the hero to pick.

4. Una

Courtesy of Comicbook

Una is a defensive-focused hero who uses summoned minions to control the battlefield. The main skill lets them summon up to three imps, each of which throws bombs at nearby enemies. The damage isn’t massive, but it’s enough to keep enemies at a distance. Proper placement is key since these minions can be destroyed, and her passive lets Una collect loot from summons, giving them a small but useful bonus.

The ultimate is the real standout, summoning a massive tree-like spirit that hurls explosive projectiles at enemies. These attacks deal significant damage and can even harm structures if they’re caught in the line of fire. Overall, Una is a strong choice for players who enjoy long-term area denial and summoning minions, though the effectiveness can depend on AI behavior when targeting multiple enemies. Despite that, Una remains a solid defensive hero for those who like to command the battlefield from a distance.

3. Condor

Courtesy of Comicbook

Condor is a unique hero built entirely around scouting and gathering information on enemies. Her passive keeps a bird companion with her at all times, which acts as an extension of her abilities rather than a combat minion. Even passively, the bird warns her of nearby enemies, giving her team a huge advantage in a game where knowing enemy positions can be the difference between life and death.

Her abilities focus even more on intelligence gathering. She can scan a large area to reveal enemy locations to herself and her team. Her ultimate lets players take brief control of the bird to launch up to three smoke clouds, obscuring areas for the enemy while revealing all enemies inside the smoke to her team. Overall, Condor is all about information. Players who excel at tracking enemies and relaying that intel will find her one of the most useful heroes in Highguard.

2. Mara

Courtesy of Comicbook

Mara is one of the most powerful heroes in Highguard, built entirely around supporting her team. Her main skill summons orbs that grant overshields to anyone who picks them up, providing long-lasting protection in the middle of a fight. Her passive lets her absorb the souls of downed enemies to recharge her ultimate faster, keeping her support presence consistent throughout a match.

Mara’s ultimate is arguably the strongest in the game, creating a spawn point for her entire team. Depending on the timing and phase of the match, this ability can completely turn the tide of battle. Overall, Mara is incredibly versatile, offering defense, team sustain, and game-changing ultimates, making her one of the best picks in Highguard for players who want to impact every part of a match.

1. Scarlet

Courtesy of Comicbook

Scarlet is also easily one of the most powerful heroes in Highguard, boasting a kit full of play-making abilities that can swing entire teamfights. Her passive lets her turn any wall she touches into a temporary, passable barrier without destroying it. This is incredibly strong during the Attacker phase in raids and provides unmatched utility during Defense, allowing her to slip out of areas no other hero can reach. Teammates can also use her shifted walls for coordinated maneuvers, creating some of the most impressive teamplay opportunities in the game.

Her main skill cloaks her in sand, making her nearly invisible to anyone not nearby. This stealth ability pairs perfectly with close-range weapons, giving her an edge in ambushes and fast-paced combat. Scarlet’s ultimate unleashes throwing knives that deal major damage, and killing an enemy with one resets all her ability cooldowns, making her absurdly dangerous in prolonged fights. Overall, Scarlet is versatile, offensive, and defensive all at once, capable of dominating almost every moment of play.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!