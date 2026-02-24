Bloodborne Fans Are In For More Disappointment In 2026

The constant desire for new Bloodborne content is something that fans are used to, as well as the dashed theories and hopes that comes with it. For the longest time, rumors of some sort of remake, remaster, or PC port have come and gone constantly as PlayStation has shifted into different eras. In 2026, there was plenty of expectations based on Sony’s actions, but a recent bit of news has once again eliminated Bloodborne from any positive conversations.

The influence of Bloodborne‘s haunting setting still impacts nearly every grimdark Victorian game that comes out today. Even now, a game with remotely the same vibes as Yharnam will be compared to Bloodborne, showing just how much the FromSoft title still lives on in the minds of fans everywhere. This level of dedication from fans shows just how much they also pay attention to any news that may spark conversations surrounding any attention Bloodborne might receive, including whether its chances of returning have dwindled.

Sony’s Shut Down Of Bluepoint Games Derails Kills Bloodborne’s Biggest Hope For A Return

February 2026 marked a big moment for PlayStation, as they announced the closure of Bluepoint Games, the development team behind some excellent remasters, remakes, and game collections over the years. Some of their biggest projects including remasters of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls, the PS5 exclusive that re-created FromSoftware’s first challenging fantasy title before it would later inspire the Dark Souls series.

The shutdown of Bluepoint was a shock to many paying attention to PlayStation, as the group had been acquired by Sony only five years ago. Apparently, the development group was working on a live action God of War title that got cancelled, leading partially to the studio’s dissolved status within a shifting gaming market. This shutdown has killed remaster hopes for many games, including Bloodborne among many other titles.

For the longest time, the Demon’s Souls remake proved that Bluepoint Games were perhaps the best choice to remaster Bloodborne or bring the PS4 exclusive back in some way. This was speculated to be as simple as a modern PS5/PC port that fixed some of the visual restrictions of the original game, or a full overhaul of the game’s visuals to fit modern standards. Regardless, without Bluepoint, PlayStation no longer has an expert in remasters who could finally appease rabid Bloodborne fans with any good news.

The atmosphere of the PS5 version of Demon’s Souls was almost 1:1 to the original game. Despite some criticisms of the remake’s translation being less than perfect, the consensus was that Bluepoint knocked the remaster out of the park, crafting a definitive experience for Demon’s Souls for fans who had never played the title on its original platform. This not only made for an excellent launch title for the PS5 console, but also showed off new hardware capabilities that future games on the system relied on within their marketing.

Bluepoint’s impressive recreation captured an artstyle that is often hard to imitate, as FromSoftware has a distinct look and feel to their games. Demon’s Souls managed to be as immersive as the original, with quality-of-life features that cut through some of the lackluster environmental choices that title had. This led to greater accessibility for Demon’s Souls, from both its existence on a modern console and how it played closer to games like Elden Ring or Dark Souls 3 in FromSoft’s catalog.

Cease & Desist Letters For Bloodborne Fan Projects Right Before Bluepoint’s Closure Shows Sony’s Level Of Interest In A Remake

While Bluepoint’s closure casts doubt about who is qualified to bring Bloodborne back, other studios with the right resources could be more than capable. The problem is PlayStation and Sony’s direct attitude toward any efforts for a Bloodborne remake or remaster, which seems to be hostile at every turn. Just two days before the Bluepoint announcement, PlayStation sent a cease and desist letter to a popular Bloodborne fan project to halt its progress altogether.

Bloodborne: Top Down Arena was a fan project that transformed Bloodborne into a top-down perspective, much like the dungeon-crawling Diablo games from Blizzard. This was being made by independent developer Maxime Foulquier, who also was working on a Bloodborne remake around the same time. The top-down project was a result of a cancellation of the remake efforts, with fear that a straightforward remaster would be more likely to be targeted by a cease and desist. Yet, even with hope that the second effort would draw less attention, Bloodborne: Top Down Arena was also targeted through legal action by PlayStation.

These cease and desists on Foulquier’s projects were, at first, a hopeful sign of plans surrounding Bloodborne at the time. Now, they seem to be an indication that PlayStation still has no interest in fan requests surrounding the game, dashing hopes for a remaster or simple 60 FPS PC port at any point in 2026.

What do you think the Bluepoint Games closure means for a potential Bloodborne port or remaster?