Diablo 2 Has Been Revived After 25 Years In The Strongest Way Possible

Diablo 2: Resurrected is the updated and remastered version of an old classic, modernizing the iconic ARPG that defined a genre to the point where it is still getting updates in 2026. In fact, the recent Infernal Edition of the game has taken the Diablo community by storm, adding new features into a game that’s nearly existing for three decades. This surprising expansion introduces incredibly exciting content, not only for brand-new fans, but even for veterans who’ve been playing Diablo 2 since it first released.

Multiple updates for Diablo 2: Resurrected have slowly been improving the game over time, ever since its initial launch back in 2021. Alongside Diablo 4‘s expansions and updates, Diablo 2: Resurrected has served as the best way to play the classic title that became a core inspiration of nearly every other ARPG, with its formula remaining intact through the remaster perhaps more than Diablo 4 did as a modern series entry. The Infernal Edition takes the game’s refinement to another level, making it a definitive entry point for players looking to get into the franchise for the first time.

Diablo 2: Resurrected Has A New Expansion In 2026 That Refines The Game To New Heights

Image Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Through the Infernal Edition, players have access to all of Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s content, including the base game, Lord of Destruction expansion, and everything new from the February 2026 update. The recent update’s biggest feature is the introduction of the Warlock, a new class for character creation with its own skills, abilities, and build trees for players to explore however they please. The Reign of the Warlock update shows the class using forbidden magic and hellish powers to slay enemies with eldritch spellcasting, making it a great DPS archetype for players to try.

The Warlock can also imbue their magic into different weapons, enchanting them to be infused with special properties. Like the Necromancer, the Warlock can also summon minions to help them, but mainly by calling upon enemies from Hell that you would normally face in battle. Commanding your former foes rewards players with in-game knowledge of what enemies can do, giving the Warlock versatility beyond what other classes are capable of.

Previews of the dynamic Warlock show incredible promise, with fans praising the class for how fun it feels compared to the archetypes already in the game. Hellfire, shadows, and other magic do a lot for the power fantasy of the Warlock, but other features in the update add even more for players to experience. Largely improved graphics restore the world of Sanctuary, going up to 4k (2160p) on PC through Ultra High Definition, with options for players to enjoy the older visuals of Diablo 2 through a Legacy Toggle at any point.

Other quality-of-life mechanics also let Diablo 2: Resurrected shine like never before through the Reign of the Warlock update. Customizable Loot Filters give players more ways to manage extensive inventories, with Stash Tabs allowing for organization between various item types. New Terror Zones also give players more freedom to experience the game, allowing you complete freedom to adjust your progression with new challenges, reworked enemy scaling, and several systems that reward strategic play through class mastery.

The Warlock Class Comes With Fresh Unique Items & Runewords For Greater Build Variety

Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Along with other features, perhaps the biggest additions in the Diablo 2: Resurrected update come from the new Unique items added to the game. These items are extremely high-tier loot drops, giving characters strong possibilities for great new builds to experiment with. A new Chronicle system has a better way of showing players the rewards they’ve earned, making it easier than ever before to see which items are best to use from your collection.

Over 30 new Uniques have been put into the game, with just as many, if not more, armor sets and runewords as well. The replayability this creates for almost infinite character builds works wonderfully with the Warlock, giving players plenty of items to use alongside eight possible classes. This extension of Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s endgame is no small feat, and downright shocking for a title that has been around almost since floppy disks were still widely used.

While factors like server issues and PvP Ladder play is still back and forth when it comes to player approval, there seems to be a universal love for a majority of the content in the Reign of the Warlock update. Diablo 2: Resurrected almost seems to be the most “complete” version of the classic game through its Infernal Edition, letting the title finally reach what feels like its full potential.

