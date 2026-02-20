Don’t Expect Too Many PlayStation Remakes & Remasters Now

PlayStation has come under fire this week for the closure of Bluepoint Games, a major studio within Sony’s gaming umbrella. This development group was responsible for some of PlayStation’s biggest hits, including the exclusive Demon’s Souls remake that kickstarted the PS5 back when that console launched. Without Bluepoint, it’s hard to imagine more remakes or remasters coming from PlayStation in the immediate future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news behind Bluepoint is somewhat surprising, as PlayStation bought the studio only five years ago. Since its acquisition, Bluepoint has been working on at least one project for PlayStation, but it has been cancelled following the dissolving of the group in what Sony calls a “increasingly challenging industry environment.” What makes this announcement even more jarring is that Sony just revealed a remake surrounding the original God of War trilogy, with many expecting Bluepoint would helm such a big project.

Bluepoint Games Is Being Shut Down By PlayStation Despite Multiple Successful Remasters

The PS4 Shadow of the Colossus remake, 2011’s Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection, and, of course, Demon’s Souls, were all products of Bluepoint Games. Many of these were highly successful remasters or remakes, drastically improving the graphical quality of the titles they focus on. These games came from a time before remakes were as abundant as they are today, a trend that started somewhat with Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s release in 2020.

Bluepoint pioneered the idea of high-quality remakes to a degree, during a time when Capcom’s Resident Evil 2, 3, & 4 remakes would gain a lot of praise from fans. After getting welcomed into PlayStation Studios, it was thought that Bluepoint would continue to work on remakes or remasters in the growing demand for them, but little to no information was provided on their ongoing project. However, instead of a new title, PlayStation announced the closure of the studio for March 2026.

Sony posting thanks for Bluepoint’s work has only aggravated players, who have received the news about the studio’s closure with outrage toward PlayStation. This has only worsened when it was revealed that Bluepoint’s recent project revolved around a live service God of War title that never really got off the ground, a baffling choice for the studio considering their background. The fact that this unreleased God of War game amounted to nothing by a forced closure after five years has also been a key point of frustration.

Shadow Of The Colossus & Demon’s Souls Were Lovingly Brought Back By Bluepoint

Shadow of the Colossus‘ remake alone sold extremely well, helping Bluepoint get “on the map” with player attention in the first place. While Demon’s Souls has its criticisms with hardcore Souls fans, a general opinion is that its visuals alone are insanely impressive from a technical angle. Everything from hit effects, level environments, and enemy designs were overhauled from the ground up in Demon’s Souls, attracting a lot of new players who had never touched the beginning of the Dark Souls series.

Even if you had some issues with either of those games individually, there’s no denying that Bluepoint took a ton of time to meticulously recreate the atmospheres of those titles. Unlike some remasters that take liberties with graphics, such as Halo: Combat Evovled Anniversary back in 2011, Bluepoint keeps the spirit of what they re-design in their games. As such, they became a prime candidate for rumors or theories around fans who wanted their favorite franchises revived, making their closure sting even more.

Fans Of Other Franchises Won’t Be Able To Rely On Bluepoint For Future Remakes

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

In a single move, PlayStation has crushed the dreams of many players who had hoped that Bluepoint’s silence was an indicator for an exciting remake or remaster for the future. Everything from Jak and Daxter, Killzone, Infamous, or even Bloodborne was something fans imagined were perfect for Bluepoint’s area of expertise. This has discouraged players across the board, especially when you consider how many layoffs and studio shutdowns have already plagued the gaming industry over recent years.

Given the controversies surrounding God of War Trilogy Remake‘s potential gameplay, many fans would not need to have that worry if Bluepoint Games had directed the project. With so many talented and creative developers losing their jobs following the PlayStation closure, Bluepoint simply doesn’t have the resources anymore to take on expensive projects surrounding big franchises, meaning ones fans have wanted a remake of for decades will have to keep waiting.

Building games has never been harder, especially with larger groups like PlayStation taking fewer development risks due to to growing game creation costs and unrealistic industry growth expectations since the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the closure of Bluepoint Games stalls any hopes players might have had toward PlayStation remakes or remasters, as the talent behind any potential development now has been let go.

What are your thoughts on the Bluepoint Games closure at PlayStation? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!