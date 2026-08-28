D&D’s Greatest Spellcasting Class Just Had Its Most Underrated Subclass Buffed

The Wizard is arguably the best character class for spells in Dungeons and Dragons, so it’s no wonder it is a main focus of the game’s latest Arcana Unleashed expansion. The newest book for the TTRPG includes four new subclasses for the Wizard, all updated to fit the fresh 5.5e rules established back in 2024. After extensive playtesting updates, one of the Wizard’s more underrated archetypes has been improved like never before, providing players with a familiar, yet different, magic-driven path to explore.

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One of player’s big complaints with the 2024 Player’s Handbook was that each class didn’t have as many archetypes to choose from, with the Wizard standing out the most for not having each School of Magic in their repertoire. Ultimately, this was the right call to improve and polish the class’ weakest subclasses, but players have been understandably impatient for those refinements to be finalized. After two instances of playtesting Unearthed Arcana (UA) for D&D with updated Wizard options, Arcana Unleashed finally marks the official versions being released.

The Conjurer Wizard Brings Back Powerful Summoning For Players To Manipulate The Battlefield

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The school of Conjuration magic once again returns to D&D through the Conjurer Wizard, a master arcanist who considers distance and matter to be guidelines rather than laws of physics. Summoning creatures from other realms, moving themselves or allies through space, and doing other impressive feats of reality manipulation are all part of this Wizard’s normal life. Although this subclass encourages players to invest in Conjuration magic over other types, it can also enhance a play style where all kinds of magic are supported.

Your journey into this subclass begins at Level 3, when you gain the Benign Transposition feature to trigger as a bonus action. Doing this skill allows your character to teleport up to 30 feet to an unoccupied space you can see. Alternatively, you and another creature who consents to your magic can swap places with that range through the teleportation. This skill helps the normally restricted Wizard become far more mobile, giving you a chance to close in on opponents or flee from enemies on a whim.

This feature was normally gained by the Conjurer Wizard at Level 6 in base 5th Edition, reflecting the quality-of-life changes in the subclass. Like the older version of the subclass in D&D, you also get Conjuration Savant at Level 3, which improves your relationship to Conjuration magic as a whole. This feature lets you pick two Conjuration spells right away to add to your spell book for free, with new Conjuration spells also getting added as you level up. This constantly gives you easy access to that school’s magic, without just reducing copy spell costs.

Extra Teleportation & Summons Adds Even Greater Flexibility To The Already Dynamic Wizard Class

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As the Conjurer levels up and gains tons of new spells thanks to the greater Wizard class, their skills begin to show up with more more efficiency. For example, Level 6’s Distant Teleportation feature lets the Conjurer Wizard’s Benign Teleportation range extend to 60ft instead of 30, with uses of it also being restored by spending a Level 3+ spell slot. This plays to the subclass’ strengths, giving players even better control of the battlefield during combat. Additionally, Level 6 sees the Conjurer Wizard gain Durable Summons, a subclass-defining trait that players will be eager to play with.

Durable Summons works whenever you cast any type of Conjuration spell to summon a creature using a spell slot. That creature gains extra Temporary Hit Points equal to twice your Wizard Level when it first appears. In addition, the creature also has resistance to every type of damage except Force, Necrotic, Psychic, and Radiant, as long as it still has those Temporary Hit Points. This turns spells like Find Familiar, Summon Beast, Conjure Constructs, and so many more into much stronger versions of themselves.

One Of The Wizard’s Greatest Weaknesses Is Solved Through The Conjurer Subclass’ Signature Abilities

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Although not every D&D adventure is going to reach Level 10 and beyond, the Conjurer Wizard has probably the perfect ability for those tougher campaigns. At Level 10, the subclass gets Focused Conjuration, which simply prevents the Wizard character from having their Concentration on spells broken by taking damage. This is a huge benefit for the class, as nearly half the new spells in Arcana Unleashed are tied to maintaining Concentration on different magic. This may only work for Conjuration spells, but it is still a very strong advantage for the Wizard to have in general.

At the height of their strength, the Conjurer Wizard can even summon two creatures with whatever summoning spell they use from their spell book. This does cause the creatures’ HP values to be halved, but it creates more allies in a combat for a party to rely on. Overall, the Conjurer Wizard has gone through several improvements, keeping some strong abilities while others have been made to be far more practical. In Arcana Unleashed, this is the case for almost every Wizard subclass returning in Dungeons and Dragons, but the Conjurer perhaps feels it the most.