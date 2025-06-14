Marvel Rivals Has a Hidden Feature Straight Out of Overwatch

When a game like Marvel Rivals comes out, it naturally gets compared to other big multiplayer battle games like Overwatch or League of Legends. In fact, many gamers say that Marvel Rivals has usurped their Overwatch addiction, at least temporarily. Both games are hero shooters, but Marvel Rivals has the advantage of using iconic superheroes from the Marvel Universe. It’s natural that these comparisons exist, and now, a new leak reveals a hidden feature that would make the superhero shooter even more similar to its competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new intel comes from Marvel Rivals dataminer @RivalsPsylocke on X, the social media account for the Psylocke.gg website. According to Psylocke, recent data mines have revealed a currently unused endorsement feature in Marvel Rivals. At first glance, the system looks pretty similar to what’s currently available in Overwatch 2.

✨ While working on some upcoming features, we found an unused feature for an endorsement system (similar to Overwatch 2's) called "Credit".



Each level changes the color of your name depending on your credit level! This has been in the game since launch, but lacks functionality. pic.twitter.com/c9X5jChNTW — PSYLOCKE.GG (@RivalsPsylocke) June 14, 2025

For now, the “Credit” system is not actually usable in Marvel Rivals. Instead, it looks like the feature is in the game’s code. According to the report, this info has actually been in the game since launch, but has never been made functional. Still, it offers some interesting insight into potential features in Marvel Rivals.

What Endorsement Could Look Like in Marvel Rivals

Having this feature in the game could potentially mean that NetEase plans to bring endorsements to Marvel Rivals at some point. However, not everything found in a game’s code during data mines will see the light of day. So, just because this Credit system exists, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll ever get to use it in-game. But if we do, the leak gives a sense of what it might look like. And it’s pretty similar to what we’ve seen in games like League of Legends and Overwatch 2.

According to the screenshot shared by @RivalsPsylocke, the potential endorsement system features six different credit levels, as follows:

Dishonorable

Questionable

Reliable

Honorable

Distinguished

Irreporachable

Each credit level has an associated color, and gamers rise in the ranks as they get endorsements from fellow players. The icon would likely be displayed on players’ profiles or in another prominent spot, showing off their reputation to the broader gaming community.

Upvotes are not to be confused with the match MVP in Marvel rivals

I can’t help but wonder if this was intended to loop into the ability to upvote fellow players after a Marvel Rivals match. Currently, upvotes in Marvel Rivals don’t seem to do much except give everyone a little pat on the back. Having them associated with a Credit system like the one revealed in this data mine would honestly make a lot more sense.

Why NetEase hasn’t yet enabled a ranking system to go along with upvotes is anyone’s guess. Perhaps the feature isn’t quite ready for launch, or perhaps it’s always been intended to roll out down the line, after players settle into Marvel Rivals. At any rate, gamers can’t currently achieve these ranks or formally offer endorsements, even if they can hit that Upvote button after matches for fun.

Would you like to see a credit system like this one go live in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below!