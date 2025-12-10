Marvel Rivals Reveals Rogue’s Role and Key Abilities (And Fans Are Over the Moon)

Marvel Rivals is finally ready to share all the details on its newest hero, who will join the game in season 5.5. That hero is the beloved X-Men favorite Rogue, and if you’ve been paying attention to the Marvel Rivals discussions and debates regarding too many DPS characters, you also like noticed how players welcomed Gambit as a new Strategist. That led to many hoping that NetEase would keep making headway in the role balancing with Rogue’s release, and with the role reveal, fans are over the moon.

In the developer breakdown of Marvel Rivals‘ season 5.5, players finally learned Rogue’s role in the game, which will delightfully be that of a Vanguard. That means this season the game has already added two more key heroes to bolster the ranks of healers and tanks, and Rogue’s got an additional ace up her sleeve thanks to her power set, which can even the scales between Tanks and Duelists even further.

Her basic abilities allow her to deal out a punishing punch combo and reduce the increase of Ultimate charge for enemies. She can also dash forward and pull enemies into that effect, as well as charge forward and deliver a backflip kick that knocks the enemy up in the air. If you are able to hit the ability again, you can then smash the enemy towards the ground.

The biggest advantage Rogue has though is in her ability to siphon other characters’ powers, and this allows Rogue a huge arsenal of additional abilities. The character trailer above showcases a host of these options, which include Psylocke’s stealth, Storm’s electricity, Groot’s constructs, Strange’s shield, White Queen’s diamond form, and so many more.

Rogue also becomes part of an already established team-up from earlier this season, as she joins the Explosive Entanglement attack with Magneto and Gambit. Gambit is the anchor in the attack, and Rogue uses the kinetic energy to attack enemies, with every attack not just damaging enemies but also healing allies in the vicinity.

Players were over the moon at the reveal, both in terms of Rogue’s ability list and the fact that she helps bolster the slim lineup of Vanguards available in the game. Vodible wrote, “Nah nah nah nah Rogue is the most broken character in the game now holy hell Vanguard mains rejoice!”, while Endymion wrote, “Oh hell yeah brother. Starhabit wrote, “It’s time for me to learn tank”, while Pocket wrote, “She might be the best tank I fear”.

Metro wrote, “My next Tank Lord!!!”, and TrueUnderDawg wrote, “Loving how she steals key abilities instead of just Ultimates. Having a tank with true variety is AMAZING”. Zeel added, “The Rogue + Gambit lore tie-in AND busted kit? This is fanservice and meta shift in one drop 😭🎴”, while Reya Skyheart added, “TANKS WE ARE WINNING ONCE AGAIN WOOO Rogue looks so fun oh my GOODNEEESSS 😳💚”

Rogue will be playable in the Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 update, which launches on December 12th on consoles and PC.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!