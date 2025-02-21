Marvel Rivals Cracking Down on This Exploit

Marvel Rivals is easily one of the most popular multiplayer titles of 2024 and 2025, now having surpassed 40 million players and NetEase has reported a net profit of $2.9 billion. With so many players, there are bound to be those who use cheats and exploits, as almost every single multiplayer game faces these. NetEase has proven it is dedicated to enforcing its no tolerance policy for cheating, already having warned players of using exploits. Creating an environment of fairness and balance is a continued goal for Marvel Rivals, and NetEase has issued a warning regarding a new exploit that has gained popularity among players.

NetEase has previously warned against using a keyboard and mouse adapter for console players, as this leads to unfair advantage of mouse precision with console aim assistance. This latest Marvel Rivals exploit gives players an unfair advantage in Marvel Rivals due to information it processes and gives to these users.

We have recently taken significant measures regarding the use of third-party plugins, specifically Blitz.



Maintaining fairness in our game is a responsibility we all share!

NetEase’s latest warning for Marvel Rivals players targets an exploit using the third-party plugin Blitz. Using exploits of any kind gives players an unfair advantage and ruins the inclusive and kind gaming environment Marvel Rivals has. NetEase explained their reasoning for enforcing this ban.

“Recently, we’ve seen the use of a third-party plugin known as Blitz,” NetEase said. “This program injects itself into our game process, giving users confidential information like damage and healing statistics. It allows players to selectively ban heroes, predict opponents’ ultimate abilities, and more, severely undermining the fairness of our game. As such, we deem this program as cheating software and will no longer allow its use during gameplay.”

NetEase will be punishing players who use Blitz going forward, but have graciously extended forgiveness to those who have used Blitz in the past. So long as these players do not use Blitz anymore in Marvel Rivals, they will not face consequences from the developer. Those who continue to use Blitz or start using it after this warning will face consequences, likely ending in their account being banned.

The Thing punching his way into Marvel Rivals

NetEase seeks to create a vibrant and caring community and enforcing these rules is an important part of this. This announcement comes alongside the launch of Marvel Rivals’ Season 1.5 update, which adds The Thing and Human Torch. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman were added in Season 1. NetEase has also teased Blade, giving fans an official look, seemingly confirming his addition to the game in the future.

Everything seems to be going well for Marvel Rivals, though there was some outrage as some parts of the development team were laid off, but players are excited for the future of the game. With the constant addition of heroes, maps, game modes, skins, and more, Marvel Rivals has captured the gaming community with its thrilling gameplay and roster of iconic characters. So long as players refrain from using exploits and cheats, they can continue to enjoy the game.