Fans of Diablo & Dark Souls Should Try This Game for Its 1.0 Launch

After nearly gaining two million players since its Early Access debut, one of the best action RPGs available right now is gaining an eagerly-anticipated 1.0 release. Sharing similarities to the Dark Souls and Diablo series, this game is perfect for fans of a darker RPG experience with plenty of brutal challenges. Acting as a massive expansion to the core game, this official 1.0 launch is set to not only give players endings to their adventures, but also give them plenty of reasons to start a new one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are plenty of Diablo or Dark Souls clones coming out in recent years, showing clear inspiration to two series with plenty of history. For example, Lords of the Fallen 2 emulates a FromSoft game heavily, while Titan Quest 2 has many comparisons to Diablo through its Early Access success. However, few action RPGs are as polished as the one whose 1.0 release in October 2026 has players eager to get started.

No Rest For The Wicked Exits Early Access With An Official 1.0 Launch In October 2026

Image courtesy of Moon Studios GmbH

No Rest for the Wicked releases fully on Steam and PlayStation 5 in October 2026, expanding the game’s core experience in exciting new ways. Developed by the creators behind the Ori and the Blind Forest games, Moon Studio, No Rest for the Wicked is a deep action RPG with a top-down perspective and Soulslike combat. Much like Diablo, players can venture across a fascinating world and collect vast amounts of loot to grow stronger.

The Isola Sacra you venture across in this game is gorgeously created through handcrafted art, at the level of quality players might expect from the Ori developers. The island region of No Rest for the Wicked evolves as you play, creating new events, vendors, and challenges to explore. Initial reviews for this game are already highly positive, with many players praising the gameplay loop from the Early Access. No Rest for the Wicked originally went live in April 2024, and has steadily added new features through updates that have responded directly to fan feedback.

You play as a Cerim in No Rest for the Wicked, a holy warrior whose oath to defeat a deadly plague puts you in the island realm of Sacra, where dangerous monsters are paired with dark plots of corruption, rebellion, and religion. The politics of this game are surprisingly intricate, crafting a story far deeper than players might expect. That being said, the game has long lacked endgame content or conclusions to its story, at least until now. With the 1.0 version promising greater replayability, Early Access players can finally see their adventures come to a close.

Dark Action RPG Mechanics Combine With Co-Op Multiplayer Across A Fully Polished Title

Courtesy of Moon Studio

The biggest appeal of No Rest for the Wicked is that it supports four player co-op alongside solo play. The multiplayer of this game is fantastic, once again mimicking Diablo in how players can join into each other’s worlds at any time. The seamless nature of co-op has only gotten more polished as Early Access has continued, allowing player experiences to be fully shared between friends. Every quest and boss is something you can face with up to three other players, and share the spoils equally as well.

The action RPG mechanics behind combat tie heavily into Soulslike inspirations, with careful timing being tied to facing any foe. Strategy comes from dodging and recognizing enemy patterns, in conjunction with mastery over your individual skills. The weapon you wield comes with its own play style, which you can alter through enchantments to customize your character’s build. Armor and other gear helps diversify these mechanics even more, but difficulty options gives you arguably more freedom to choose how you play.

Courtesy of Moon Studio

What is undoubtedly the most exciting part of the 1.0 release for No Rest for the Wicked is the gameplay. The game gives players access to crafting and harvesting mechanics, giving them ways to build and personalize property in the city of Sacrament. Storing and upgrading gear here is already fun, but having more options through the 1.0 launch here is something players are looking forward to. Yet, that only scratches the surface of what the full version of No Rest for the Wicked offers.

Early Access players get a Founders Pack for their contributions with the 1.0 launch, gaining a new hideout to customize along with a special weapon and several cosmetics. Every new player will have increased gameplay flexibility and deeper progression systems within the full game too, allowing character builds to be more refined than ever. Based on the information shared by developers, some other new features coming to the 1.0 release include:

15 new hand-crafted regions with secrets, bosses, pathways, and more

Private realms for invite-only online multiplayer servers

Final story arcs with new cinematic scenes throughout the game

Endgame activities for challenging build philosophies

Full crossplay and cross-save between PC and console systems

Other features, such as a new horde mode and overhauled class system, adds even more reason to check this game out for its full 1.0 release. With promises of over 60 new hours of gameplay added through the launch version expansion, No Rest for the Wicked is perfect for Dark Souls and Diablo fans looking for a stellar action RPG in 2026.

What do you think of No Rest for the Wicked and its 1.0 launch this year? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!