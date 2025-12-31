By nature, ARC Raiders is definitely the kind of game that invites strong reactions. Its mix of high-stakes extraction gameplay and unpredictable player encounters creates moments that feel genuinely tense, sometimes even overwhelmingly so. That intensity is also why the game has quickly become a lightning rod for discussion, especially among players trying to pin down what ARC Raiders is supposed to be as it continues to evolve.

Lately, that discussion has zeroed in on one specific question: does ARC Raiders need a PvE-only mode? The request has become louder and more persistent, often framed around accessibility, frustration with PvP encounters, or a desire for a more relaxed experience. At the same time, the idea has sparked serious pushback from players who see PvP as the backbone of the game. It is an interesting topic with plenty of nuance, but it is also a risky one that threatens to destabilize what the game is at its core. Ultimately, a PvE-only mode would work against what ARC Raiders is trying to accomplish.

ARC Raiders Was Built Around Tension, Not Comfort

ARC Raiders is designed around uncertainty. Every drop into the world carries the risk that another player could appear at the worst possible moment, turning a routine scavenging run into a desperate fight for survival. That constant pressure is not accidental; it is the core loop. Remove PvP, and the game loses the invisible threat that makes every decision matter, from how long you stay in an area to whether a fight is worth taking.

This is also where the PvE-only argument starts to fall apart. Much of ARC Raiders’ enemy design, pacing, and map flow is built around the idea that players are not the only danger. The AI enemies present you with a very real and persistent threat designed to soften you up and force noise and movement that can attract other players. That’s why stealth is such a critical aspect of the game. Everything that you do is so intentionally loud that avoiding that attraction is key to a successful match. Without PvP, those encounters become predictable obstacles instead of compounding threats, and the world starts to feel less active and far less hostile. As mentioned, ARC Raiders thrives on that feeling of unease, and it’s what keeps the playerbase coming back for more. PvE only would take away from that.

The developers themselves have acknowledged this reality. They have openly stated in the past that a PvE-focused version of ARC Raiders was tested before release and ultimately abandoned because it felt boring to experience. That is not a small detail, as it directly addresses the heart of the current debate. This is not a feature that has been ignored or overlooked. The developers have tried it themselves. It was explored and ultimately rejected because it stripped away the tension that defines the game.

A PvE Only Mode Risks Diluting What Makes ARC Raiders Work

Adding a PvE-only mode is often presented as a harmless option, something players can choose without affecting others. In a funnel, that may seem to be the case, but in practice, it would reshape ARC Raiders in ways that go far beyond simple preference.

Splitting the playerbase for any reason is always a high-risk move in a live-service title, and adding this mode would be rushing into the flames of this prospect. Progression expectations and balance priorities are also things to consider. The ARCS present are not enough of a threat alone when there is no danger of encountering players when engaging one. Even shooting at a distant Wasp alerts players from all over the map, and that directly affects your active decision-making. Once a PvE-only space exists, the game inevitably has to account for it in updates and design decisions, which could also mean less overall content.

Then, there is also the issue of progression and rewards. Extraction shooters thrive on risk versus reward, and PvP is the biggest source of that risk. A PvE-only mode would either need reduced rewards, which would feel unsatisfying, or comparable rewards, which would undermine the tension of the main experience. Either option creates friction and fuels more complaints, not fewer. Making this fair would be an incredible challenge in itself, and it’s not worth the developer’s time to do so, especially when the game is doing incredibly well as is.

Another critical aspect that is not considered enough when suggesting a PvE mode is that the current design direction for ARC Raiders is the developer’s vision. To a degree, we, the playerbase, have the right to voice concern or question design choices, but ultimately, we must all submit to what the developers believe is the right way to develop the game. Our feedback may influence their perspective, but we are just passengers along for the crazy ride Embark has in store for us. A PvE mode was tried and found wanting; thus, the decision to not include a PvE-only mode must be accepted.

The ongoing conversation itself is telling. The push for a PvE-only mode often comes from moments of frustration rather than a long-term vision for the game. Those moments are valid. ARC Raiders can be punishing and unfair by design. Being killed with large amounts of loot or while you’re extracting can be painfully uncomfortable. But smoothing out that discomfort would turn it into something safer, flatter, and ultimately less memorable. The volatility around this debate highlights a bigger issue: whether ARC Raiders should change its identity to chase comfort, or double down on what makes it stand out. A PvE-only mode would be a very big step in the wrong direction, and Embark definitely made the right call giving it the axe, at least for now.

