Arc Raiders Is the Best Shooter in a Long Time (Review)

When Arc Raiders was first revealed, I immediately loved the aesthetic. It was stylish, cinematic, and focused on cooperation and atmosphere. And this didn’t change when Embark Studios decided to switch from PvE to an extraction shooter. In a year with a new Call of Duty and Battlefield, Arc Raiders stands out not just as the most unique shooter this year, but also the most impressive. What surprised me most was the community, as it is one of the friendliest I have ever experienced in gaming. After spending hour upon hour exploring the desolate worlds, surviving AI ambushes, and extracting under fire, I can confidently say: Arc Raiders is something special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It blends stunning world-building, a thoughtful sense of danger, and combat that rewards tactical play and raw skill alike. It feels like a love letter to extraction shooters and a rebuke to the chaos of traditional battle royales. Arc Raiders is tighter, more deliberate, and much more rewarding — but it is not without its flaws, minor though they may be. Shooter fans are doing themselves a disservice if they do not check out Embark Studios’ latest title.

Rating: 4.5/5

Pros Cons Exceptionally solo-friendly and rewarding. UI feels clunky and could use refinement. Gorgeous retro-futuristic atmosphere. Some systems and items need clearer explanation. Clever, challenging AI that keeps you on your toes. Limited character customization and cosmetic flexibility. Deeply satisfying gunplay and gameplay loop. Premium currency grind feels steep. Immersive world design that encourages exploration.

A World That Feels Dangerous and Beautiful

screenshot by comicbook.com

From the moment I dropped into Arc Raiders’ desolate landscapes, it’s clear Embark Studios understands atmosphere. Every vista is a blend of retro-futuristic sci-fi and post-apocalyptic elements. It’s all cold steel, faded technology, and the distant hum of mechanical danger. The world doesn’t just look incredible; it feels alive, despite the fall of civilization. The ruined outposts, abandoned facilities, and shimmering energy storms tell a story of collapse and survival without ever needing to spell it out.

It’s this attention to tone and mood that sets Arc Raiders apart from so many of its peers. The sound effects are incredible, and the whole experience feels grounded. The world is haunting and captivating, making every expedition thrilling despite the danger. What makes that world even better is how it ties into the gameplay loop. Every match, every raid, every encounter carries tension. You might start a run scavenging for basic supplies, only to find yourself pinned down by robotic patrols or ambushed by another human squad. The stakes always feel high because the rewards matter.

But crucially, Arc Raiders doesn’t demand that you always have a team. While cooperative play shines, the game is remarkably solo-friendly. Playing alone adds tension and intimacy to every moment. But throughout my playtime, a majority of solo encounters result in friendly exchanges or temporary alliances. Arc Raiders is the first game I actually feel incentivized to use voice chat and proximity chat.

This has led to some incredible moments. I’ve formed posses to go and destroy enemy Arc like Bombadiers or Bastions, but also rolled up to save other raiders under attack. Not every moment has been resolved peacefully, but the communication Arc Raiders provides showed me a side of gaming I’m not used to. The PvP elements are present, but I’ve found that so many players lean more into the PvE elements and are willing to work together rather than fight.

Gunplay, AI, and the Addictive Loop That Keeps You Coming Back

screenshot by comicbook.com

Good shooters live and die by their gunplay, and Arc Raiders nails it. Every weapon feels weighty, punchy, and distinct. Whether it’s the crack of a rifle, the thump of a shotgun, or the sizzling discharge of a sci-fi energy weapon, the combat has texture and rhythm. Embark Studios also differentiates weapons and grenades that are better suited against Arcs and other raiders, adding further diversity to combat. But what really elevates the combat is the enemy AI.

The robotic adversaries in Arc Raiders are clever, coordinated, and unpredictable. They flank, suppress, and adapt to your strategies. In one encounter, I thought I had the upper hand against a Hornet only for a second drone to come from behind. The two pinned me between them, gunned me down without mercy, and flew away to find another victim. I’m constantly surprised by what the AI is capable of and how well it can track me even as I run away.

Then there’s the gameplay loop. The mix of scavenging, combat, and extraction is finely tuned. Every successful run feels earned. I push deeper into danger for better loot, balancing greed against survival. It’s exhilarating when I finally make it out alive. But even when I fail, the game rarely feels unfair. Every run taught me something new or helped me understand what I could have done better to stay alive.

If there’s one criticism that stands out in this otherwise stellar system, it’s the interface. It sometimes feels clunky, and I encountered several times when my cursor just didn’t work. Certain systems and mechanics are not explained as clearly as they should be. These are minor frustrations, but they did occasionally pull me out of the immersion or irritate me.

Progression, Customization, and the Grind for Credits

screenshot by comicbook.com

Like many modern shooters, Arc Raiders leans on customization and progression to keep players engaged — and for the most part, it works beautifully. Unlocking new gear, weapons, and perks feels rewarding, and the steady drip of upgrades ensures that every session has purpose. The sense of progression is meaningful without being overwhelming. I was constantly prioritizing loot to upgrade my workbenches or satisfy crafting recipes. Every run saw me getting better and better gear and kept me addicted to the “one more run” mindset.

That said, character customization is one of Arc Raiders’ few missteps. The system feels too limited for a game with such a strong visual identity. Outfits are locked to full sets rather than being single pieces. I so desperately wanted to mix-and-match gear. Given how much flair the world exudes, it’s surprising that your character options feel so rigid. I hope this is something Embark Studios addresses in a future update.

The same goes for Arc Raiders‘ premium currency system. Right now, the game allows players to buy cosmetic bundles or earn them through grinding the Raider Deck. But it’s a steep grind and the prices for in-game cosmetic bundles are far too high. Arc Raiders is not pay-to-win by any means, but I’d love to see some reworks to the economy. Still, these issues pale in comparison to the core experience. It nails what so many modern shooters miss: a gameplay loop that feels intrinsically satisfying. Even after hours of play, I still find myself unable to put the controller down.

Arc Raiders is the rare live-service shooter that actually feels alive, one that balances action, tension, and artistry. It’s not perfect, but it is close. The few issues I have with the game don’t detract from the overall gameplay loop, leaving an incredible experience. Embark Studios has released one of the finest shooters of this year, one that feels like it can contend for Game of the Year against stacked competition.

Arc Raiders released on October 30th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A PlayStation 5 code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.