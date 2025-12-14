Two New Resident Evil Remakes Revealed by Insider

According to an industry insider who often posts leaks that turn out to be accurate, there are two new Resident Evil remakes in the works. This is welcome, but not entirely surprising news, as there have been several popular Resident Evil remakes already. These include complete overhauls of older titles as well as full-scale remakes, and since the franchise’s popularity continues to grow, Capcom will likely continue producing remakes. Still, the leak is interesting, as it involves not one, but two new remakes, enticing fans with plenty of excellent content as they await the release of Resident Evil Requiem.

AestheticGamer, aka Dusk Golem, announced on December 13, 2025, that remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and Resident Evil 0 were in the works, releasing sometime in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Code: Veronica came out in 2000 on every console available at the time, while Zero was released in 2002 on the same consoles as Code: Veronica, as well as PC and newer-gen consoles. It’s been a long time since they’ve been played on modern consoles, as Zero had an HD remaster in 2016, while Code: Veronica’s remaster came out in 2011.

Two Classic Resident Evil Games Are Being Remade

Image courtesy of Capcom

The post by Dusk Golem was followed by dozens of followers begging for more information, but, unsurprisingly, Dusk Golem didn’t reveal any more info. The leak is only about the probable release dates and confirmations concerning which games are being remade. As of writing, many of Capcom’s designers are likely putting the finishing touches on Resident Evil Requiem, which is releasing on February 27, 2026. Once that game is out the door, it’s likely that some designers will hop over to work on the remakes, though the details of who is on which team remain elusive. Regardless, given the source of the leak, it’s likely both remakes will arrive in 2027 and 2028.

The leak isn’t the first mention of Capcom’s next Resident Evil remake — the status of Code: Veronica was leaked in October 2025. It’s also not the first mention of Zero’s remake status and release date. Code: Veronica picks up three months after Resident Evil 2, while running concurrently with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Code: Veronica is also one of the highest-rated games in the franchise, so it’s hardly surprising that Capcom is working on a remake. @AestheticGamer1 hasn’t played any part of either remake yet, but noted Capcom’s confidence in what they’re building.

Resident Evil 0 is under development with the codename “Chamber,” as a reference to Rebecca Chambers (pictured above). All that’s known about its state in the remake process is that it will feature an entirely new voice cast. As with all of Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes, there will likely be an expansion to the existing story, which could include new characters, expanded NPCs, new missions, and more. Whatever the result, it’s doubtful that either remake won’t sell incredibly well, as there’s a great deal of anticipation from fans looking to return to one of the greatest survival horror franchises of all time.

