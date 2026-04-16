Dungeon Masters Stars Explain Why The Show Is Perfect For D&D Newbies And Seasoned Pros Alike (Interview)

Shows like Critical Role and Dimension 20 have brought TTRPG actual plays very firmly into the broader pop culture space, with plenty of great characters and concepts helping familiarize new fans with D&D logic. However, some of the shows can be so deeply ingrained in the game that it’s hard for newer players to understand what’s going on. That’s one of the main purposes behind Wizards of the Coast’s official venture into the space with Dungeon Masters. Debuting on YouTube, the show brings together a versatile cast for a fun D&D adventure, all while taking the opportunity to showcase the underlying mechanics of the game in a way that’s easily digestible for new fans.

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Rather than just feeling like a tutorial run for newbies, Dungeon Masters quickly weaves a compelling story and set the stage for interesting characters. During an interview with ComicBook, Jasmine Bhullar, Mayanna Berrin, Christian Navarro, Neil Newbon, and Devon Wilde discussed the importance of making Dungeons & Dragons accessible for new players with shows like Dungeon Masters, the importance of balancing levity with drama, and the joy of visiting some of the franchise’s most iconic settings.

Fun For Rookies, Delightful For Veterans

CB: Why do you think it’s important to present D&D in a format like this — how do you balance teaching players with having a strong game?

Mayanna Berrin: I’m just so excited that we’ll hopefully get people to try out a TTRPG and Dungeons & Dragons for the first time. I want people not to be afraid. I think people get nervous. ‘I’m not going to be any good, I don’t know any of the rules.’ Hopefully, we can be a tool that helps take that fear away.

Neil Newbon: This very much feels like a home game. That’s the point. I think that’s why we don’t look into the camera or address the audience. It’s more about seeing what a natural experience feels like for those who don’t know. The fact that we all get on with each other genuinely, the point is that it’s supposed to be fun with friends.

Devon Wilde: I think being asked to do this by the Wizards of the Coast, the OG D&D people, is such an honor and such an amazing way to experience this game and this particular setting. For me, what stands out about this compared to other Actual Plays is that they’re very entertaining, but as someone who is still fairly new to [Dungeons & Dragons], it can be hard to keep up with it because the rules aren’t explained, and it’s pretty quick.

With [Dungeon Masters], new players will be able to follow along and be like ‘oh, that’s what that means when this roll is high or low!’ For me personally, as a new player, that’s so helpful and makes it so much more accessible, and will hopefully do the same for people at home who are maybe intimidated by D&D as I once was. It’s a way to welcome everyone in.

Jasmine Bhullar: And we get to play with the actual settings. These worlds have been made by these teams of incredible writers and designers for fifty-plus years — longer than I’ve been alive. It’s fun for me to delve into the toolbox and to have the blessing from the company to do it. It’s a privilege and an honor.

Christian Navarro: My best friend tried to get me to play D&D for ten years, and I struggle with depression — so for me, this has been a wonderful way to say thank you to a company that really brought me back from a darkness. I was overjoyed to get the call — I know Mayanna, we’ve worked together, I knew Jasmine from the community, but I didn’t really know Neil or Devon. It’s just another proof that this game really brings people together when they really need each other the most. It’s been a really lovely experience for me to be a part of.

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CB: You’re getting to play through one of the more iconic D&D settings with a visit to Ravenloft. What was it about this setting that got you most excited, just as a fan of the game?

Jasmine Bhullar: I call them the old texts. So much of what inspires us now as dungeon masters is this stuff. I think something I’ve learned, especially by having newer players at the table, is that not everyone knows it. Not everyone knows of the old texts, and that makes me excited! When I look at the cover of Ravenloft, and I know immediately who is on it, it delights me that Devon doesn’t. Strahd’s time isn’t over; this setting isn’t over.

We can still dive into it. I think it’s reductive to be like ‘Oh, that stuff is old, my Dad played that.’ But the stories are still relevant, the setting is still relevant. You can still experience the same magic that players did 35 years ago, and it’s still good, and they’re putting new mustard on it with these updates. I’m not just saying that because it’s a licensed Wizards of the Coast show; I’m such a big fan of the Forgotten Realms and Greyhawk, that’s one of my favorite settings of all time.

Mayanna Berrin: Xanathar!

Jasmine Bhullar: I’m so happy we get to see some of Xanathar! I love going to all the official cities and settings; it’s my favorite thing in the world. I love bringing new players to it. I think whether you’re a fan of Ravenloft and the lands of dread or completely new, I’m excited to take you there in a way you may not have experienced before.

Devon Wilde: I knew nothing. I was given a little to prepare, but I like to keep my preparation quite light on purpose because I like to be surprised, and we don’t know what kind of story is going to be crafted. For me, the preparation was looking at the new things they have in the book, and aside from that, I thought there were vampires in it [Laughter]. It’s really dark and horror, and that’s the extent of the knowledge that I went in with it.

Mayanna Berrin: I don’t usually do horror in my home games. I’m usually a pretty whimsical person. But I have the capacity for darkness, so it was fun to get to play in a darker space. A sad, spooky, misty space.

CB: What surprised you the most about Dungeon Masters?

Christian Navarro: I think the levity, really. We knew we were all signing onto something that was a bit darker, had a bit more of a horror theme, but we were able to find a lot of levity with each other. We hold the tension when we need to and really lock it in when we have to, but that’s counterbalanced with some real levity. I thought that was really fun and surprising.

Mayanna Berrin: Jasmine said something like that, too. You have to have those moments of levity, so that when you have those moments of horror or sadness happen, you have that stark contrast.

Jasmine Bhullar: You have to have somewhere to go.

Devon Wilde: We all have a similar sense of humor.

Neil Newborn: That was a nice surprise.

Devon Wilde: If we didn’t, oh man. It’d be a real old slog. But it turns out we’re all pretty much on the same wavelength.

Neil Newborn: We can be enablers. It’s why I’m sat in the middle, it’s to keep them all apart and from doing bits [Laughter].

The first two episodes of Dungeon Masters debuts on YouTube on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. PT