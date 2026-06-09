The Biggest Change The Wolf Among Us 2 Makes From the Original Game

Getting the second season of The Wolf Among Us out the door has been a long and arduous journey, and there’s still a good way to go for Telltale Games before the long-awaited sequel finally hits consoles and PC. Technically, The Wolf Among Us 2 was first announced way back in 2017, but following that initial confirmation, things went awry and it took some time for the studio to bounce back and re-announce the sequel a couple years later. Now it’s finally coming out after a full decade in 2027 – and a lot has changed.

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Gone is the Telltale Tool, the engine that Telltale originally used to build their games. Instead it’s been replaced entirely with the Unreal Engine – many studios are doing this, it seems, including major developers like Halo Studios – which has allowed the developers to expand on the first game’s original gameplay mechanics. (Hopefully this means that the classic bugs found with the Telltale Tool won’t be present in the new release.)

In a hands-off presentation at Summer Game Fest 2026, Telltale and PM Studios showed off the first real gameplay of The Wolf Among Us 2. It was impressive, even in this very early stage. In our demo, there was missing dialogue, missing prompts, incomplete VO, and more. Of course, the devs did their best to explain what we could expect from the scene once it would be complete, which helped, but it’s difficult to judge gameplay when so much was missing. Even then, I appreciate Telltale’s willingness to reveal some of the game, giving fans at least a taste of what’s to come – which is a lot.

One of the biggest changes the sequel makes from the first game is treating Bigby Wolf as a true detective. He’s the best investigator in Fabletown, after all, so it makes sense for players to actually do some real investigative work. That means introducing fully explorable areas, giving players the ability to traverse without being fixed to a linear path. When this happens, you’ll interact with the environment and look for clues.

For instance, in our demo, Bigby needed to work with another detective named Faye to uncover a mystery and unlock a secret door. The dev playing the demo chose to walk towards the window and look at an item on a shelf. Because of that, Faye called out to Bigby and told him to come check out a painting she found in the other room. If the dev had chosen to walk into that adjacent room first and analyze the painting, Faye would have had a different reaction.

After that, Bigby had to explore the room and search for a missing book that would unlock the secret door behind a bookshelf. It’s a small example, but it represents player choice. Some choices will have immediate effects, such as the aforementioned painting, while others may present themselves down the line. But given there is a core narrative, even if you make radically different choices from, say, another player, you both may still encounter the same specific scenes and plot points. It’s necessary for a story like this to have a throughline even with diverging paths.

We were told that Telltale is aiming to have explorable areas in every major scene, but they weren’t ready to fully confirm that. Now, it’s unclear how many that will be or how detailed those areas will be, but it’s a welcome change that should add a great deal of gameplay to the sequel.

So far, The Wolf Among Us 2 seems like a worthy follow-up, even if it has been well over a decade since the last game, but we don’t know how combat will shake out, how deep the story goes, or what to expect from these explorable areas. It’s clear that this is going to be a much bigger game than the original Wolf Among Us, but how well it works out remains to be seen. Some things will never change though; you can still have a “silent” playthrough if you want.