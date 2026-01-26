Forza Horizon 6 Has Competition for 2026’s Best Racing Game in This 1995 Reboot

Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have officially confirmed that Forza Motorsport 6 is coming this year and taking players to Japan’s city streets and countryside. As one of the biggest names in the racing genre, fans are understandably excited, especially with the confirmation that the next entry in the series is coming to PlayStation 5. However, this is not the racing game I am most excited about this year. There is another, one that racing fans should be paying attention to because it is a serious contender for the best racing game of the year.

The first Screamer was released on October 31st, 1995, and had an incredible reception. Many called it one of the best racing games of all time, making its return in 2026 all the more exciting. The rebooted Screamer is being developed and published by Milstone S.r.l., the studio behind the Ride and MotoGP series. Looking at Milestone’s track record, fans of the first and racing games in general have a new arcade racer to look forward to.

Screamer Is Back and Gunning for First Place

image courtesy of milestone s.r.l

It has been over 30 years since Screamer first came on the scene, but the name still carries weight. The original stood out for its sense of speed, arcade-focused handling, and presentation that pushed PC hardware at the time. Sadly, it never reached mainstream success, and while it received a few sequels, it never broke out like other racing titles. But the 2026 reboot is looking to change that. Developer Milestone S.r.l. is taking some big risks, but from everything we’ve seen so far, I’m confident Screamer is going to make waves among the racing community.

The reboot continues the tried-and-true arcade-style racing from the original, pulling at nostalgia, but significant changes show its modern presentation. First and foremost is the striking anime aesthetic that ties directly into its narrative. Players will choose from various teams of racers, each with their own reasons for competing. Racer choice doesn’t just affect the narrative, but also your racing style.

Each racer has unique aspects, and these pair with the Echo mechanic that allows players to race defensively or offensively. Echo allows players to use boost, strike, and shield to overtake opponents and leave them in the dust. The racing itself is fast-paced and intense, sure to satisfy racing fans who like high-octane action. But the draw for Screamer goes beyond its 90s anime vibes and narrative.

Arcade Racing Has Never Looked So Good

image courtesy of milestone s.r.l.

I love the anime aesthetic of Screamer’s cutscenes and characters, and how it pairs with the actual gameplay. Both look fantastic and bring so much life into a genre dominated by over-the-top cartoon and realistic looks. I’m eagerly looking forward to experiencing how the story plays out, especially because there is an actual single-player story mode. This is something that is missing from many racers, or just added as an afterthought. But in Screamer, it is at the forefront. But this doesn’t mean Milestone has neglected the multiplayer options.

Arcade mode offers a variety of ways to play, both online and offline. The first is Race, which allows you to compete offline and customize the rules as you see fit. Team Race allows you to race as part of a team, a duo, or a trio, against other teams. A team’s total is calculated based on all players’ finishes, encouraging teamwork.

Score challenge embodies the original spirit of old arcade racers. You’ll compete in a series of races, challenges, and boss battles, trying to get the highest score and claim the top spot on the leaderboard. Then there is the Overdrive Challenge, where the goal is to stay in Overdrive for as long as possible. Checkpoints puts you against a timer and challenges you to cross as many checkpoints as possible. Lastly, there is the Multiplayer menu where you can race online against other players, or even play 4-player split-screen offline.

Screamer has a game mode for every kind of racer, and this doesn’t even take into account possible future content. For me, the ability to race offline with others is a game-changer and something that is overlooked in today’s gaming industry. The sheer amount of content and ways to play should absolutely be catching racing game fans’ attention.

Screamer Knows Exactly What It Is Doing

image courtesy of milestone s.r.l.

What appeals to me the most about Screamer is how confident Milestone is in its vision. It’s obvious that the developers understand their audience. Rather than chasing trends, Screamer is going against the norm and fully leaning into arcade-style racing. The various game modes prove this, but so do the over-the-top character designs and visuals. After seeing Forza Motorsport 6, which does look impressive, I can’t help but be pulled toward Screamer and the risks it is taking. Turn 10 Studios has clearly put the best it has into its next racing title, but it feels safe.

Another reason why Screamer is so interesting is that it aims to deliver a tight and replayable experience without pushing into live-service territory. This focus appeals to players who want to jump in, race hard, and feel rewarded for skill rather than long-term grinding. On a personal level, this is the kind of racing game that reminds me why I fell in love with the genre in the first place.

I love racers that are about energy, competition, and that rush you feel when pulling off a perfect overtake at impossible speeds. Watching Screamer gameplay footage brought back that same excitement. It feels like a game made by developers who genuinely love racing games and understand what makes them fun. With Forza Horizon 6 confirmed for 2026 and backed by one of the biggest brands in gaming, it would be easy to assume the conversation is already over. But Screamer proves that there is still room for competition.

