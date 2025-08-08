Forza Motorsport Fans Slam Xbox For Having “No Respect for Fans”

Forza Motorsport, or Forza Motorsport 8, as some call it, was effectively a reboot for the series. Players were mixed on this, but it ultimately proved to be a hit with fans. However, these same fans are growing impatient and believe that Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios are not properly respecting them. This comes from a lack of communication, leaving fans uncertain of the series’ future.

Fans have grown upset due to the lack of communication since the last update, which was in May, and saw the addition of Fujimi Kaido. Many have considered this the best update the game has seen, and with it occurring before the layoffs in July, some even fear that the series as a whole is being canceled. Microsoft’s decision to port Forza Horizon 5 to PlayStation 5 only further fueled this fear.

That said, Turn 10 Studios did issue a statement looking at what is to come for Forza Motorsport. This includes Track Toy Tour, Ringer Tour, Challenge Hub, and Featured Rivals. These are broken down into different series that will offer new experiences in this content. New rewards will also be available upon completing these.

The new content is releasing for Forza Motorsport starting this week and will continue to be added throughout August and September. Challenges will accompany this and give players more to enjoy in Career and other modes.

Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community. We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon… pic.twitter.com/0PPLgo44aP — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 7, 2025

Despite this reassurance of new content coming to Forza Motorsport and the promise to continue supporting Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox and PlayStation, some fans are still concerned about the series’ future. While Turn 10 Studios addressed the question of whether more updates would come to the rebooted Forza Motorsport, it did not share details about more games in the series.

“This shows that they have no respect for the fans of Forza Motorsport at all,” said user @ForzaErwin84 in a previous post. “Xbox or Phil Spencer and the leadership team should be ashamed of themselves. Just be clear about it and move on. People supported the franchise for many years and then this. Shame on you.”

The layoffs by Microsoft have affected numerous studios and developers, so the concern is valid. Fans are primarily wanting clarity and are demanding this from both Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios. Many point at the official Forza Motorsport X account, which used to post frequently, but now has only had one post since July 10th.

How do you feel about Turn 10’s handling of Forza Motorsport? Do you think the series will see more games, or is Forza Horizon the future? Let us know in the comments below!