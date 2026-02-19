The God of War Remake Will Show Just How Much the Series Has Evolved Since It Debuted

Debuting over twenty years ago on the PlayStation 2, God of War quickly became a smash hit for Santa Monica Studio and Sony. The action game, centered on the powerful warrior Kratos as he sought revenge against Ares across ancient Greece, pitted players against hordes of undead warriors and scores of mythological beasts. The original trilogy was a titanic success for Sony, and the series found renewed life in 2018 with a sequel that reinvented the approach to combat and revitalized the character of Kratos into a more sympathetic and restrained figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans are still awaiting the next chapter of Kratos’ story, the Sony State of Play confirmed that the original trilogy is getting a fresh remaster for the PS5. It’s an exciting development, giving older players a chance to revisit an old favorite while finding a way to give newer players a chance to see where Kratos came from. It’ll be an especially interesting chance to observe how one of gaming’s biggest action hits of the 21st century evolved into its current state — and how both styles of adventure still have a place in the modern gaming ecosystem.

The Original God Of War Is Set For A Resurrection

God of War is getting the franchise’s first three games remastered, which will be a fascinating chance to see just how much the franchise — and blockbuster action gaming — has evolved. The original God of War trilogy was a major hit when it was released, with the first game’s brutal blend of hack-and-slash action and Greek mythology striking a chord with players. It quickly turned Kratos into an icon for the PlayStation, all while leaning into the grim presentation of a stoic anti-hero who was more likely to stab you than help you.

Given the popularity of those games and the enduring legacy of the franchise, it isn’t a surprise to see the original trilogy getting a fresh coat of paint. The games were very well-received, but the conclusive nature of God of War III made it initially hard for the series to continue outside of prequels like God of War: Ascension or various re-releases – at least until 2018’s God of War reinvented the franchise. The return of Kratos brought him into Norse mythology over Greek and depicted him as a tired former warrior now more committed to raising his adopted son than getting revenge on his enemies.

The success of that game and its subsequent sequel have reinvigorated the series for a new generation, but it was also a very different type of game. Even aside from the tonal shift of having Kratos (and the player) care about Atreus as a dedicated side character, the action was more of a patient challenge of parries and deliberate strikes over the chaotic and kinetic combos of the earlier games. While they were connected thematically and through the growth of Kratos from the Ghost of Sparta into a genuine hero, they’re also very different takes on what the action genre is and what it can be.

How God Of War Has Changed

The original God of War games were high-octane and action-packed, with plenty of big moments and set pieces that pushed the PS2 and the PS3 to their full processing potential. While there are some cinematic beats in the modern version of the series, the style of gameplay and tonal presentation are far different. Kratos’ reinvention as a gruff father was a novel way to mature a character whose harsher qualities had previously defined. The gameplay was tweaked, with the bombastic combos and non-stop hack-and-slash action of the first games replaced with a more methodical approach, complete with dodges and counters. The trilogy story was operatic in its depiction of the fall of Olympus, while the more recent games have been far more emotionally rooted in an arc centered on destiny, family, and regret.

Kratos is a different character now than he was in those original games, something that has become a major part of his thematic arc in the games. Kratos growing into a different kind of man is reflective of how action gaming has also changed since he first took up his blades, putting emphasis on the ways that the genre has become more narratively ambitious and less free-form over-the-top in its action. While there’s still plenty of bloodshed and devastating moments of brutality in the new games, they’re a different beast from what players had before.

Getting a modern remaster of those original games is exciting for multiple reasons, ranging from the joy of revisiting those early games to seeing an older generation of action gameplay get a fresh reimagining. However, it’s going to be especially interesting to look at those games in a modern light, which will highlight all the ways the series has changed. More than just Kratos, the entire series has radically changed in the modern games, and nothing will highlight that more than revisiting those early titles.