The Rhythm Game That Defined My Teenage Years Is Coming Back, And This One Needs to be Next

As a gamer of a certain age, I grew up just before online multiplayer was the go-to way to game with friends. Yes, I played Halo 2 online, but I also attended at least one in-person LAN party in high school. So many of my formative gaming memories involve gathering around consoles with friends in real life. From group sessions taking turns as Sora in Kingdom Hearts to more multiplayer experiences like Super Smash Bros, gaming together in person was a huge part of my teenage social life.

In particular, Guitar Hero was a staple at group gatherings. From summers spent hanging out at a friend’s house to the occasional party, the rhythm game was a constant presence. Naturally, the news that RedOctane Games is giving us a new Guitar Hero successor in 2026 hit me right in the nostalgia. Stage Tour will bring back that plastic guitar controller, and I frankly can’t wait. But there’s another at-home rhythm game I really want to play again, too.

Guitar Hero Was Once The Go-To Social Activity, And I Can’t Wait to Bring That Back

Image courtesy of ReDOctane Games

Not too long ago, I got the chance to play Rock Band with some friends. It reminded me how fun these kinds of games are to play together, in person, with controllers shaped like instruments. Every time I get the rare opportunity to hold a plastic guitar controller, it takes me right back to being a teenager. So many hours of my youth were spent playing games like Guitar Hero, and they’ll always hold a special place in my heart.

That’s not to say I was any good. I could never really go beyond Medium on even the easiest songs. While I like to blame it on my pinky being ever-so-slightly off kilter due to breaking my hand as a kid, it’s probably more to do with my lack of rhythm. Yet despite being terrible at these kinds of games, there’s something about that tactile experience of using a guitar controller that I love. And yes, my friend does still have Rock Band in his basement. But I’m pretty excited about the prospect of Stage Tour giving us a new entry with that nostalgic feeling.

Stage Tour sounds like it could be a real winner. The reveal trailer took me straight back to being a teenager with a Guitar Hero controller in hand. And like Rock Band, the game will let players pick up other instruments, as well. While I don’t relish the thought of shelling out for that many controllers, I would love to bring in-person game nights back when Stage Tour arrives. But in my heart of hearts, there’s another rhythm game from my teenage years that I’d love to see get a revival.

Dance Dance Revolution Needs To Make a Console Comeback Next

Image courtesy of konami

If my teenage self enjoyed Guitar Hero, it’s nothing compared to her utter obsession with Dance Dance Revolution. While I only ever played Guitar Hero at other people’s houses, I was the proud owner of 2 DDR mats and several games in the console series. Terrible sense of rhythm aside, I was pretty good at DDR. I like to pull out this skill any time I’m in an arcade that has DDR on offer, and I’ve even earned the occasional compliment from the “towel and a water bottle” crew that so often camp at those games.

Playing DDR in arcades is great, and I’m glad that’s still an option. And of course, if you still own the older games and a dance mat, you can replay. But now that Guitar Hero is making a comeback in the form of Stage Tour, I need DDR to be next. New songs and new challenges would be a welcome refresh after so many years without them.

These days, we have games like Just Dance and Fitness Boxing that make use of the Joy-Cons for motion controls. But it’s just not the same. Much like using a standard controller for a rhythm game isn’t quite like playing on that plastic guitar, moving with Joy-Cons just isn’t the same as smacking your feet against the DDR mat.

As great as online multiplayer games can be, I miss casual group games like these being a staple. Bringing back the dance mat controller and the group gatherings that went with it just makes sense. After all, so many of us need to get out of the house more, and what better excuse than challenging your IRL friend group to a dance off?

With Stage Tour headed our way this fall, I’m really hoping a “bring back the dance mat” movement is the next step in the rhythm game nostalgia. For now, though, at least we can look forward to pulling out those instrument controllers in the near future.

