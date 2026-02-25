New Development Could Finally Bring Back a Cult Classic Game from the 2000s

The 2000s brought us plenty of amazing games, spawning some of the best long-running franchises. It was also a peak time for licensed games, bringing us video game versions of just about every TV show or movie you could imagine. Many of those games were terrible or, at best, forgettable. But some of them were gems that became the cult classics we still think about today. The Simpsons: Hit & Run was one of those iconic games that is fondly remembered even in 2026. And fans now have reason to believe it might be making a comeback.

Simpsons: Hit & Run could’ve been a cheap cash-grab using the license of a popular TV show. Instead, the GameCube-era game combined Simpsons characters and humor with GTA-esque gameplay. If you have an older console on hand, the game still holds up today and is actually pretty popular with streamers for its fast-paced, chaotic gameplay. For years, fans have wanted to see a modern re-release, or better yet, a remaster or sequel game. But given that the studio that made Hit & Run, Radical Games, had closed, it didn’t seem likely. Now, Radical Games has returned under the name New Radical Games, and fans have fresh hope.

New Radical Games Website Launch Prompts Simpsons: Hit & Run Remake Rumors

Image courtesy of New Radical Games

Earlier this week, several former members of the original Radical Games launched a new website for the newly formed studio, New Radical Games. The website highlights many of Radical Games’ older projects, including the beloved Simpsons: Hit & Run. This has led many fans to hope that, at long last, the beloved game will make a return either with a port to current-gen consoles, a remaster, or a sequel. But despite how prominently the new website features the game, a comeback might not be so simple.

As of now, the website lists many projects that the former Radical Games and HotHead studios worked on. But no current or upcoming games have been confirmed. The site also lists a series of services provided by the newly reforged developer, including everything from porting and remastering to full game development. Whether the team is actively working on any such projects remains a mystery. And bringing back The Simpsons: Hit & Run is more complicated than just bringing back a new version of Radical Games.

Image courtesy of Radical Games and Vivendi Games

Because of the first game’s massive success, Radical Games was working on a sequel not long after Hit & Run released. However, that sequel never saw the light of day. This is reportedly because the game’s publisher, Vivendi Games, didn’t renew its license for The Simpsons. And therein lies the challenge with a remaster or new sequel for Hit & Run. Because the game uses the Simpsons IP, New Radical Games would need to secure a fresh license to use those characters before it can do much of anything with the iconic game.

Currently, Disney owns the IP for The Simpsons, as of the company’s Fox acquisition back in 2019. That means that New Radical Games would need to strike a deal with the Mouse in order to bring back The Simpsons: Hit & Run. That’s not impossible, but as of now, no such deal has been confirmed. Despite a lot of excitement and rumors, New Radical Games may just be highlighting the title on their newly relaunched website because it’s one of their better-known and most beloved games.

