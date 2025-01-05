Nintendo Wii Fans Surprised With New Support for the Console in 2025

Believe it or not, the Nintendo Wii is set to receive new support for one popular series in 2025. For over a decade at this point, the Wii has been officially discontinued and hasn’t received essentially any new games. Despite this, the platform has still been quite popular, primarily thanks to how many units of the console sold worldwide during its run. Now, one third-party manufacturer is looking to keep the Wii alive even longer and is releasing a new peripheral to make it even more relevant.

Coming by way of Hyperkin, the gaming peripherals manufacturer announced the Hyper Strummer guitar controller for Nintendo Wii. Designed to work with the majority of the games in the Guitar Hero and Rock Band series, the Hyper Strummer is a wireless guitar controller that builds upon the previous design that Hyperkin has sold previously. This new version of the controller is set to retail for $76.99 and will launch this week on January 8th.

You can get a look at a promotional image of the Hyper Strummer for yourself here:

If you’re not already aware, the Rock Band and Guitar Hero games on Nintendo Wii continue to be pretty popular to this day. While both franchises have more or less been dead for quite some time, those with Wii consoles have helped keep each series relevant in 2025. To that end, various entries like Guitar Hero: Metallica, Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock, and Guitar Hero 5 continue to resell for anywhere between $20 and $40. The price for original guitar and drumming controllers can also be well over $100 at resale, which is why Hyperkin chooses to still release wholly new controllers like the Hyper Strummer.

Despite this continuing popularity of Rock Band and Guitar Hero, though, it doesn’t seem like we’re very close to getting a new installment in either franchise. Even if this doesn’t end up changing in the future, the one thing that is certain is that a new game won’t come to Nintendo Wii. As such, if you want to keep rocking out on the Wii well into the future, the Hyper Strummer could be a great way to do so.

