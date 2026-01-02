Teaser Reveals A New Persona Game, But It’s Not What Anyone Expected

In 2026, the Persona series is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The beloved JRPG series started 30 years ago on September 20th, 1996. It has since solidified its place among the most-loved games in recent history. The team at Atlus has already shared a new website where fans can expect updates starting on January 8th. But ahead of the first true update, a teaser might have already honed in on at least one new Persona game for 2026. The tease comes not from Atlus, but from a potential collab partner, and it’s not the reveal anyone expected.

A recent post from the Imagineer team behind the popular Fitness Boxing series heavily implies a new crossover game. Fitness Boxing is no stranger to special collab games, with titles like Fitness Boxing feat. Hastune Miku released in recent years. Rather than release limited updates that add characters to existing games, these collabs are standalone games. And now, it looks like the next Persona game just might be a Fitness Boxing collab.

Persona Might Be Getting Its Own Fitness Boxing Spin-Off in 2026

Image courtesy of atlus and sega

The post shared by the @FitBoxingInfo account on X features dialogue boxes in the Persona art style, placed over the iconic Fitness Boxing background. The quotes are attributed to ???, so it’s unclear which characters from the franchise are talking. But given the account sharing the image and the contents of those speech bubbles, it sure looks like a teaser for a potential Persona x Fitness Boxing collab.

The original post was shared in Japanese, but translated, it roughly reads: “What are you getting ready for?” with the response being “Hahaha… This time, I’m preparing a training plan that’s a bit different than usual. After all, stamina is essential for a Phantom Thief!” The image is attributed to Atlus, Sega, and Imagineer, the IP holders for Persona and Fitness Boxing, respectively.

This is not quite an official announcement, but it likely points to a new crossover between Fitness Boxing and Persona. We could be looking at a live service update to the current title, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. But given the franchise’s history of full-on standalone collabs, a separate game featuring characters from the Persona franchise is far more likely.

Could this be the January 8th update that Atlus has been teasing? It’s certainly possible that this collab will be teased with that first 30th anniversary website update. But while fans of Fitness Boxing and the Atlus JRPG are excited about a potential collab, it’s not the announcement fans are hoping for. It’s been quite some time since Persona 5 released, and we’ve seen re-releases and spin-offs since. That leaves many Persona fans hoping for some news about Persona 6 this year.

Thankfully, it’s early in 2026. Even if that first big update is the official reveal of a Persona-themed Fitness Boxing, there’s still plenty of time for more. For now, stay tuned for the anniversary website update on January 8th and for future info about this newly teased collab.

