Highguard Has the Perfect Chance to Lead the Next Era of Hero Shooters

Hero shooters have become one of the most popular subcategories in the shooter genre thanks to games like Overwatch and Marvel Rivals. With its newfound popularity, it has seen massive highs and frustrating lows, and none have proven this more than Blizzard’s Overwatch 2. That is, until the reveal of Highguard as the final reveal at 2025’s The Game Awards. The hero raid shooter was the instant target of a hate campaign, and while some of the criticism is justified, it is largely undeserving of this negativity.

The developer, Wildlight Entertainment, has already proven its commitment, having released several balance and performance patches as well as a major update adding Ranked Mode and a new playable hero. However, what draws me in are the cinematic episodes teasing the lore of Highguard. These have left me wanting something that no hero shooter seems keen to do, and Highguard has the perfect tools and opportunity to deliver an engaging, single-player or narrative-focused co-op experience that could take it higher than those that have come before it.

Highguard’s Raids Are Perfect for PvE

image courtesy of wildlight entertainment

The main thing that differentiates Highguard from other hero shooters is its primary game mode and premise. While many games in the genre focus on objective-based game modes, Highguard’s Raids make this the driving force behind playing. It is coordinated and mechanics-driven, naturally encouraging teamwork and progression loops. These elements not only make the game unique in a crowded genre but give it the perfect opportunity to lean into the PvE side that so many hero shooters neglect.

With how the game is currently set up, Wildlight Entertainment could easily add a narrative that uses the same gameplay loop, but leans into the defense side of its Raid mode. Players could play solo with AI teammates or with friends, playing episodic missions where they either have to defend their base from AI enemies, or even enter trap and enemy-filled bases. Multi-stage boss fights could also create interesting uses of Highguard’s main mechanics, and show that hero shooters are just competitive multiplayer games.

The lore seems to be hinting at untold dangers reappearing in the world of Highguard, and a big content drop with a narrative-focused cooperative game mode could help push the game and save it from the doomsayers. Not only that, but the hero shooter genre has struggled recently with player retention, especially when games rely exclusively on PvP. Offering robust PvE gives players a reason to stay invested. It can also bring in players who enjoy the characters and world but may not want to grind ranked modes. If Highguard commits to making Raids a major pillar of the experience, it could broaden its audience significantly and differentiate itself from competitors that remain focused on PvP alone.

Highguard Needs to Explore Its Lore

image courtesy of wildlight entertainment

One of the most overlooked opportunities in hero shooters is deep storytelling. Fans often connect with characters through animated shorts, comics, and lore websites, but rarely through in-game experiences. Overwatch is infamous for the quality of its cinematic shorts, but fans are often disappointed that the story never continues in-game. With Highguard in its early stages, it can combine the storytelling of its cinematics with in-game experiences, something that hero shooters have historically failed to do.

The recent cinematics show how much potential Highguard has. The world has drive and a meaningful conflict, offering so many opportunities for PvE missions, lore codex entries, and character-driven quests. Exploring the world’s lore strengthens player interest and investment. Games like Apex Legends and League of Legends have shown that players gravitate toward characters with strong personalities and clear motivations. If Highguard expands its worldbuilding through events, missions, or narrative campaigns, it could give each hero a deeper role within the broader conflict.

Wildlight Entertainment can also tie this into future updates. Perhaps if a certain number of players complete the in-game story missions, new content could be added, players could unlock unique skins, and so much more. This would push the PvE elements while tying back into the PvP aspect. Highguard is at an important turning point where the negativity is dying down, and those playing the game are realizing its potential. Having deep lore and implementing it meaningfully is an excellent way to keep the momentum going. I can’t help but think of Concord, another hero shooter that should have leaned into its world and characters through in-game lore and PvE content. I sincerely hope that Highguard doesn’t follow the same path, but it needs to take a big chance now.

Highguard Can Pick Up Where Other Hero Shooters Fall Off

image courtesy of wildlight entertainment

Hero shooters are in an interesting place right now. Marvel Rivals is going strong, with constant updates adding new heroes and villains. But this pace is causing some players to have fatigue, especially when new characters are often broken and then nerfed. Overwatch 2 is now becoming Overwatch again, showing the troubled history of the game and leaving fans unsure of whether or not Blizzard can save it. Highguard is still fresh and has a long way to go, but this is the turning point at which it needs to do something different.

Blizzard’s world is deeply interesting with relatable characters, and Marvel is one of the most iconic universes in the world. Yet somehow neither Overwatch nor Marvel Rivals has given players a meaningful way to engage with these worlds. Highguard has the chance to learn from those examples and build something more complete. Competitive play is essential, but it cannot carry the entire experience alone. Offering players the option for a cooperative experience that offers lore and story behind pre-game quips and cinematics is the way Wildlight Entertainment can prove its hero shooter has substance.

Highguard has quickly become one of my favorite games, but I can only enjoy the competitive aspect for so long. I crave a way to dive deeper into the world, to learn more about its characters (especially my main Mara), and to have a reason to keep playing after a night of tough losses. If Wildlight Entertainment prioritizes lore and flexible gameplay modes, Highguard could become the game that carries the genre into its next chapter. It is rare to see a hero shooter with this much potential and this much momentum at the same time, but timing is everything, and right now, Highguard is at a crossroads between leading the genre and fading into obscurity.

