Highguard’s Poor Launch May Work in Its Favor

Highguard arrived in January 2026 as one of the most talked-about new online shooters, and for a moment, it felt like everyone was watching. Although its reveal at The Game Awards 2025 and the following discussions surrounding it were controversial, players showed real curiosity. Nearly 100,000 players joined Highguard on Steam within hours of launch, a strong number for a brand-new free-to-play title from an independent studio. Despite the criticism and the fact that these numbers quickly dwindled, the early engagement shows there was genuine interest in what Wildlight Entertainment created.

But the real story of Highguard isn’t the poor first impressions or the flood of negative comments. It’s how a passionate player base is pushing back against this hate train and how the developers are reacting. Those early issues have opened important conversations about what players want and expect from live-service shooters, and the team behind Highguard has already begun to act. If past games like No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 have taught us anything, it’s that rocky starts do not always predict a game’s long-term fate.

Any Press Is Good Press for Highguard Right Now

Highguard has been the target of negative comments since its reveal at The Game Awards, and much of the early discourse has been sharply critical. Many players voiced disappointment with its trailer and gameplay, creating threads and memes across social platforms within hours of the announcement. Highguard’s reception on Steam was initially “Mostly Negative,” as players pointed to performance hiccups and design choices that did not match expectations.

Still, that backlash came with visibility. When a game gets talked about on Reddit, gaming news sites, and social feeds, it guarantees that people are aware of it. That early peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam shows that Highguard did more than slip beneath the radar. A lot of that was driven by curiosity from players who wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

With Highguard, even if much of the attention has been negative, there’s one fundamental fact most indie studios never get: gamers are aware of this game. A large player count at launch means conversations, content creators streaming it, and players debating its merits online. That level of visibility is hard to buy, especially without decades of franchise history. And now, the conversation is shifting, and players are realizing that the game is actually enjoyable, even if it needs some updates to reach its full potential.

The developers behind Highguard have been listening. In the days after launch, Wildlight Entertainment responded to player feedback by rolling out updates, including performance improvements and a new 5v5 mode that addresses complaints about the 3v3 format feeling too sparse. The praise for the 5v5 modes has almost single-handedly turned the tide in Highguard’s favor.

This kind of responsiveness matters. Games that stick to a rigid roadmap without adapting to player concerns often wither quickly, but Highguard has shown a willingness to evolve. One early patch reduced crash rates significantly and improved the quality of life for many players, a concrete example of developers taking input seriously. Releasing a patch that addressed two major concerns shows that Wildlight Entertainment is taking things seriously and wants to show players that it cares.

My first time playing Highguard with the 5v5 mode was a game-changer for me. With so many mechanics to learn, 3v3 felt incredibly punishing. But with the increased player count, there was more flexibility to make mistakes, experiment, and learn the game. This response reminded me of No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077. If Wildlight Entertainment can continue to satisfy player demand with these updates, we could easily see another game that shakes off its poor launch and becomes something incredible.

Highguard Is Poised for the Comeback Story of a Lifetime

We have seen this story before in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 launched with serious problems that frustrated players and critics alike, but over time, regular patches and genuine fixes helped turn sentiment around. No Man’s Sky is another poster child for transformation, proving that long-term support and listening to players can rebuild trust and rekindle enthusiasm. Highguard may be on a similar arc, and the first week already proved that.

What matters now is not just that Highguard had a difficult launch, but that it continues to have passionate players who care enough to talk, critique, and return after updates. Steam review sentiment, once heavily negative, has already shifted back toward “Mixed,” indicating that more invested players are finding value and fun despite initial flaws. It will take a lot of work from Wildlight Entertainment, but by listening to players and continuing to make changes, we could see the next big comeback story in gaming.

While the launch may have had its problems, there is no denying that at its core, Highguard is a lot of fun. The Raid mechanic is unique and brings something exhilarating to the shooter genre. I genuinely love the gameplay loop, but even I can see it needs some improvement. Wildlight Entertainment will need to rely on its instincts and player feedback to keep Highguard on the right track. The developers have a roadmap that includes refinements and new features, and as they deliver on those promises, the game could surprise critics and players alike with where it ends up.

