How Nintendo Switch 2 Became the Fastest-Selling Console in History

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally officially revealed in January 2025, the original Switch was 8 years old. So, Nintendo fans were ready to see what the next-gen console had in store. But the Switch 2 hit some early stumbles with tariffs impacting pre-orders in the U.S. and fans frustrated at the new $80 price tags for some of its launch titles. Despite those shaky early signs, the Switch 2 has smashed console sales records since its June 2025 release.

In its first 3 months, the Switch 2 has sold over 2.4 million units, according to global market research company Circana. That outpaces the previous record set by the PS4 in 2014 with 2.2 million units over the course of its first 3 months. At a time when budgets are tight and with relatively few big titles at release, it might initially seem surprising that the Switch 2 has managed such impressive sales. But it’s actually down to a few key factors that combined to ensure the Switch 2 would fly off shelves at launch.

Nintendo Nailed the Hype Cycle for Switch 2

Image courtesy of Nintendo

One big factor that helped the Switch 2 achieve record sales was sheer hype. Nintendo hadn’t put out a new console since the Switch dropped in 2017. That led to a great deal of anticipation ahead of the Switch 2’s official reveal. Despite leaks and rumors, Nintendo didn’t officially unveil the console until the same year it planned to launch. This ensured that the hype would stay alive, with gamers remaining excited enough to pull out their wallets once pre-orders began.

Nintendo was relatively quiet for most of 2024, holding off on some of its biggest franchises ahead of the Switch 2. So, once the Switch 2 floodgates opened, we got a lot of news from the publisher all at once. More frequent Nintendo showcases made sure gamers wouldn’t forget about that new console coming out, even as U.S. customers had to wait longer to pre-order.

Although the catalog of launch titles for the Switch 2 wasn’t massive, the console’s backwards compatibility and promise of upgrades for popular titles did a ton of legwork. Mario Kart World was the main new Nintendo release alongside the console, and Mario Kart is a popular franchise indeed. But seeing Switch 2 upgrades for beloved games like Legend of Zelda and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet helped that launch library feel bigger than it was. You weren’t going to buy a Switch 2 and have nothing to play on it. You can port over your entire Nintendo Switch library and have most of the games run as well, if not better.

Announced in January, pre-orders in April, and a launch in June was a quick but impressive hype cycle for the Switch 2. It ensured that the console would stay top of mind for gamers eager to upgrade their system. Nintendo also happens to have a ton of big franchises that have remained exclusive to their consoles. So, even if Pokemon Gen 10, Animal Crossing, and the next 3D Mario haven’t been confirmed, gamers know they’ll need a Switch 2 if they want to play those games eventually. But while it is a big factor, hype isn’t the whole story here.

Keeping the Switch 2 in Stock is a Key Ingredient for Success

Image courtesy of Nintendo

As Pokemon TCG fans have learned all too well, hype doesn’t count for much if you can’t actually find the product on the shelves. Having enough Switch 2 units out there for people to buy is another massive contributor to the impressive sales for the Switch 2. Despite initial fears about low stock, gamers were generally able to secure pre-orders for the Switch 2. And walking into stores day of met with a decent track record, as well. Making sure enough units are available for customers to buy shouldn’t be discounted as a sales success strategy.

After all, not being able to find a console in stock means you can’t buy that console. Sony and Microsoft learned this all too well with the 2020 launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. These consoles released during a time when many gamers were eager to get their hands on some indoor entertainment. And yet, production was challenging, in large part due to the global microchip shortage. That combined to create serious shortages for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S units. So, while these consoles sold well, they weren’t quite able to outdo prior records because there simply weren’t enough consoles available for people to buy.

Along with stock, price is still a factor here. Yes, many Nintendo fans experienced initial sticker shock with the reveal of a $450 price tag for the Switch 2. But it still remains slightly more affordable than the PS5, which now costs $500 for a digital edition. And it’s far cheaper than an Xbox Series X, which now retails for $600. Though it’s a small price difference, it remains one of the more affordable consoles on the market. And with many older models getting price hikes, some Nintendo fans are jumping to grab the Switch 2 now while it’s just $450, out of fear it will join the original Switch, the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with price hikes in the new year.

Overall, it wasn’t any one thing that helped the Switch 2 succeed. It was a combination of hype, the right timing, and having enough units on shelves at a reasonable enough price. The Switch 2 hasn’t seen its first holiday season, but already the console has proved that Nintendo can break sales records even in a year when people are trying to cut back on spending.

