One of the Great Nintendo Switch Games Getting Free Switch 2 Upgrade

One of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2023 is getting a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade. Details on the upgrade are currently scarce, including when it will release. Right now, it is promised the update will release “in a few months,” but this is the extent of the specificity. Meanwhile, the only pertinent detail shared about the free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, so far at least, is that there will be a higher frame rate. The Nintendo Switch game in question runs at at 30 FPS, so this will presumably be a 60 FPS or better upgrade.

As for the Nintendo Switch game in question, it is Dave the Diver from South Korean developer Mintrocket, which just got free DLC last week. For those unfamiliar with the game, Dave the Diver is an action-adventure game meets simulation game that upon release garnered a 90 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated games of 2023. And for about a year it was actually a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, because it didn’t coming to any other console platforms until 2024. Speaking of 2024, as of November 2024, the game has surpassed five million units sold, making it a breakout success for the aforementioned Mintrocket.

Not only did Dave the Diver recently get free DLC, and not only is it getting a free upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2, there are some other odds and ends in the works to celebrate the game’s 2nd anniversary.

What there is still no word of is a sequel to the game. It feels relatively safe to assume a sequel is in the works, likely for Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms, but for now this is just an assumption.

Meanwhile, how much Dave the Diver will cost on Nintendo Switch 2 for those that don’t own the Nintendo Switch version, Mintrocket has not said. It will presumably cost the same as it does on the Nintendo eShop currently, $19.99, but perhaps the upgrade will make it cost more. Right now, we do not know. For what it is worth, it could even get a price drop considering it is not as new anymore, but given it is only two years old and given the popularity of the game, we do not expect this to happen.

