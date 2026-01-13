I Can’t Get Over the Audacity Of Nintendo’s New Joy-Con 2 Reveal

Clearly, Nintendo fans were more than ready for the Switch 2 when it launched last year. The console has already racked up impressive sales numbers, despite ongoing economic uncertainty. And yet, while the Switch 2 improves on its predecessor in almost every way, it is missing one thing: color. The new Joy-Con 2 might be magnetic and have mouse controls, but they’re definitely a lot less vibrant than the OG Joy-Con design. Thankfully, for those who want something different, Nintendo has just revealed new colors for the Switch 2 Joy-Cons. Well, sort of.

I’ve owned just about every Nintendo console released. After all, a Pokemon fan is going to need to keep up to date if she wants to check out the newest region. But, solid lineup of Nintendo exclusives aside, one of the things I’ve always enjoyed about Nintendo is its sense of fun and whimsy compared to other console brands. The GameCube being a literal purple square? Perfection. By contrast, unboxing my Switch 2 with its sleek grey/black design was a bit sad. I miss my colorful Joy-Cons. So I was momentarily excited when I heard Nintendo had revealed a new set of Joy-Con 2 colors. Then I saw them.

Nintendo’s New Joy-Cons Are Technically Different Colors, If You Squint

Image courtesy of Nintendo

To be fair, the new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are different colors from the originals that came with the console at launch. It’s just that there’s so little color on them that it’s pretty hard to tell. Looking at them while attached to the Switch 2, you’ve got to kind of squint in the direction of the joystick to notice the light purple/light green change-up from the original red and blue. It’s honestly laughable how subtle the difference is, considering that a new pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers will run you $100 USD.

I’m extra disappointed by this because the light green and light purple color combination is actually beautiful. Upon closer inspection of the Joy-Cons with their straps attached, it’s a stunning glimpse at what might have been. The color combination is vibrant and fun, bringing me back to the days of picking out a new Nintendo handheld based on which color I liked best. But why on Earth didn’t Nintendo make these new Joy-Con 2 colors actually colorful?

Yes, some people might like a more subtle look. But when you’re asking for $100 for a new pair of controllers, I think many of us would prefer something that’s a bit more obviously different. I, like many people, am on a tight budget, but it’d be hard to resist these if they were actually full-color Joy-Cons like the original Switch had. But, aside from the very minor color differences, these are pretty much identical to the ones that came with the Switch 2… unless you look really carefully. And honestly? That’s a bold move.

These New Controllers Feel a Lot Like Trying to Sell Us the Same Thing Twice

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo released different color variants for its original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, too. But given that those were full-color controllers, they actually made a pretty big difference in the appearance of your console, even when docked. By comparison, this first look at a “new color” of Switch 2 Joy-Cons feels quite a bit like trying to sell fans the same thing twice.

Given how subtle the color difference is, it’s hard to imagine who these new Joy-Con 2 controllers are for. They’re my favorite colors, but I don’t see the point in buying them when I’ll only get to appreciate them while using the straps for Fitness Boxing 3. I can only really think of two reasons to buy these. First, if you need a second set of Joy-Cons for multiplayer games, why not make them a different color? If you’re already ordering them, then sure, the variety is nice… even if it is incredibly subtle.

The other reason? If the Switch 2 Joy-Cons that came with your console break. With issues like Joy-Con drift or wear and tear, it certainly could happen. But with these coming out so soon after the Switch 2’s debut, I certainly hope most people aren’t finding themselves in this boat just yet. Which means that showing off new colors that are barely colorful at all just kind of feels like a weird move.

Hopefully, Nintendo will put out some new Joy-Con 2 designs that are actually colorful with their next go. Until then, I remain both stunned and a little impressed at seeing just how almost identical these new designs are to the original. If you do want to grab a pair, the new Light Purple / Light Green Joy-Con 2 controllers are up for pre-order on the Nintendo website. They officially arrive on February 12th.

Do you like the new Joy-Con 2 design, with colorful accents instead of a full-color vibe?