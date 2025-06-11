Nintendo Switch 2 System Sales Have Broken a Company Record

Nintendo Switch 2 was released just a few days ago, but the system is off to a strong start. According to numbers revealed by Nintendo, Switch 2 has sold 3.5 million units worldwide in four days. That set a new record for the company, making it the fastest-selling system for Nintendo. Those numbers show a lot of early enthusiasm, and that’s an encouraging sign following the mega success of the original Switch. In a press release, Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser addressed the early sales numbers, while citing reasons for the early success of Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

nintendo switch 2 has several big games on the way this year, including metroid prime 4: beyond

Prior to launch, there were a lot of concerns shared about Nintendo’s ability to build off the success of Switch. Some had pointed to past mistakes made by Nintendo, such as the company’s failure to transition the Wii’s audience over to the Wii U. However, early signs were positive for Nintendo Switch 2. Preorders exceeded Nintendo’s own internal expectations, and reports suggested that the company had prepared a strong amount of stock for launch day.

It will be interesting to see how these sales figures grow, especially as we head towards the holiday season in the second half of the year. Nintendo has several exclusive games set to be released in 2025, including Donkey Kong Bananza on July 17th, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th. These games could help boost sales, and there are still several other 2025 games that don’t have set release dates yet, including Drag x Drive, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Kirby Air Riders. As the year rolls on, we should get a lot more details about these games.

RELATED: The One Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Game You Should Not Buy

During its time on the market, the original Nintendo Switch managed to sell more than 150 million units, making it the third best-selling video game system of all-time. Those strong sales were built up over an eight year span, so we’ll have to see how close Nintendo Switch 2 can get to that figure, or if it might be able to exceed it. It’s far too early to tell of course, and some of that success will hinge on Nintendo’s plans beyond 2025. Nintendo has been tight-lipped about anything planned for 2026 thus far, but we should start to see some announcements over the next few months. If the company can keep a steady stream of exclusives, it could keep these sales figures high.

Have you bought a Nintendo Switch 2 yet? Do you plan on getting one this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!