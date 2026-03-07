Marathon Is Full of Secrets and Players May Have Found the First One

Marathon’s world of Tau Ceti is an exhilarating place to be, but it is more than just a playground for the extraction shooter genre. Bungie has created an interesting world that feels like a horror game, and it is jam-packed with secrets. Some of these are discovered and explainable in the game, but not all are. Bungie is well-known for creating community-wide events that must be unraveled outside of its games, and it seems to be doing the same thing here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the game only having been released on March 5th, players are still exploring Tau Ceti and its various maps. Some discoveries have already been made, and players are enjoying the loot that comes with these finds. However, there are many secrets still to be uncovered. One discovery has left Marathon players stumped, debating whether it is a simple, funny inclusion or whether it has deeper implications. We’ve likely only hit the tip of the iceberg with Marathon’s lore, but early discoveries like these can create more momentum and help uncover all Tau Ceti’s secrets.

What Is Going on With Marathon’s Lobster?

image courtesy of bungie

Yes, a major mystery with Marathon and Tau Ceti involves a lobster. One Redditor, SilverScorpion0008, first discovered it during the Server Slam on Dire Marsh. At first glance, it appears to be a normal and harmless lobster. But SilverScorpion0008 pointed out that it has multiple eyes, transforming it from what we know about the crustacean found on Earth into a space lobster. Now, this may be a regular lobster that has evolved since the UESC Marathon landed on Tau Ceti, but what if it isn’t?

While there is fauna on Tau Ceti, these are far more alien. Looking at something like the Tick and then seeing a normal lobster with extra eyes shows how distinct the wildlife is. This has led to an even deeper investigation of Marathon’s lobster, and players discovered a connection between the creature and murals found on Tau Ceti. The murals depict some strange ritual with humanoid creatures, and the lobsters actually change colors to match these same murals. One explanation is that the colors and figures represent the original AI, Leela, Durandal, and Tycho.

There appears to be no way to interact with the lobsters at this time, which further makes them stand out as suspicious. Other creatures, like Ticks and even the alien birds, can be shot and killed. If we could simply eliminate the lobster, players would have likely chalked it up to being nothing, but the fact that it is indestructible implies something more. We still don’t know exactly what happened on Tau Ceti, and these lobsters could play a major role. Perhaps Bungie is leaning into the evolution theory, Carcinisation, where everything turns into a crab.

Marathon’s In-Game Terminals Have Come Online

image courtesy of bungie

Perhaps one of the more important mysteries of Marathon, and one that directly points to in-game content, is the terminals from the original Marathon. These were inactive during the server slam, but have now come online with the full release. Players have used the coordinates and locations of the terminals to find even more terminals, and they all seem to be pointing to one thing: Marathon’s upcoming endgame map, Cryo Archive.

Bungie has revealed that Cryo Archive will unlock when players figure out how to unlock it. The terminals show footage of what appears to be Cryo Archive and dialogue from Durandal. All the terminals are found on Perimeter, which has lore suggesting the location was meant to support early terraforming, but turned into a full colony once some unusual discoveries were made. This could tie directly into the terminals and their meaning.

Outside of the game, players have used the terminals to go to a website that depicts several cameras and footage. These are named, likely for in-game locations on the Cryo Archive map. It is likely only a matter of time before players race through this ARG and solve its mystery. But for now, it is incredibly intriguing. Bungie will likely implement many more mysteries like this throughout Marathon’s lifespan, and I cannot wait to learn more about Tau Ceti and what happened.

Anomalies, Datapads, and Marathon’s Other Mysteries

image courtesy of bungie

Aside from these mysteries that have left players stumped and seem to point to out-of-game content, Marathon has plenty of in-game secrets that are solvable. Many of these involve finding key items and then interacting with them. One that completely surprised me was when I picked up an Unstable Sample and watched as anomalies exploded around me. I died before I could do anything further, but players have discovered that completing the corresponding objective stabilizes the core and earns players massive amounts of credits.

Similar items, like the Coordinate Datapad and Data Corruption Access, contain mini-quests as well. At first glance, the items appear to have no use, but checking your map after picking them up reveals objective markers. Completing these not only earns you rewards, but also shares more information about Marathon’s lore. They also add to the ambiance of the contract system, providing additional goals to complete while on Tau Ceti.

Marathon is in the early stages of its live service life, but Bungie has already created a world full of mystery and danger. Destiny 2 showed how creative the studio can be, and it is using these lessons to breathe life into Tau Ceti. Once Cryo Archive arrives, we should get more information on Marathon’s world. There appears to be a Compiler on the ship, and it is likely guarding something important. Completing Marathon’s endgame map and solving its puzzles will likely be key to uncovering the first steps of these secrets and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!