Marvel’s Spider-Man Trilogy Is Taking Longer Than Fans Would’ve Expected

When it comes to video games based on comics, there are some amazing ones and some utterly awful ones. Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise is the former, as it’s easily one of the all-time best video game adaptations of a comic book character. The first game launched on PlayStation 4 in 2018, followed by a direct spin-off, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, two years later. In 2023, Insomniac did it again with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which continued the trend of excellence established with the first game released five years earlier. Needless to say, a third mainline game is expected.

As of writing, Insomniac has yet to confirm the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, as it’s been working hard on Marvel’s Wolverine, which is expected to drop in late 2026. While no confirmation has come, rumors and leaks indicate that Insomniac is also developing the threequel to cap off the Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy. Still, it’s taking far longer than most fans likely suspected. Insomniac has worked hard to produce these licensed games at relatively regular intervals of 2-3 years, but it’s beginning to look like Spider-Man 3 might not come around until the next-generation PlayStation arrives.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Could Take Longer Than Expected

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ends with two post-credit scenes, where Norman Osborn visits Doc Ock in prison. He’s writing “The final chapter,” which was followed by Miles Morales meeting Cindy Moon, better known as Silk in the comics, suggesting the next game’s primary players will include her. Spider-Man 2 combined gameplay with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, so it stands to reason that once Cindy gets her powers, she’ll join them as a playable character. Of course, this is all supposition based on the post-credit scenes, but it stands to reason as a viable evolution of the games’ format.

Rumours abound on the Internet suggesting that Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, will also be a playable character, so the threequel will likely be a huge affair that’s significantly more complex than its predecessors. If this is true, the concern of many fans that we won’t get our hands on a playable game for several years begins to come into focus. On top of that, other rumors are suggesting that Marvel’s Venom and other potential spin-offs could be incoming, which would likely push a threequel in the mainline series further from publishing, which has left some concerned that it won’t arrive until the PlayStation 6 does.

As of writing, it looks like we won’t see the next mainline game in Insomniac’s stellar series until at least 2028. That would place it five years after the release of Spider-Man 2, and there are further indications that it could come even later. As for the PlayStation 6, Sony hasn’t confirmed a release date, but analysts believe late 2027 is a possibility. If that date holds firm, the PS6 will be here before Spider-Man 3, and if that’s the case, it could skip the PS5 entirely. That would be a shame for PS5 owners who know how challenging it was to get their hands on the console, as the same is likely to be true of the PS6.

Spider-Man 3 Might Arrive on the PlayStation 6

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

If Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 does come out for the PS6, it will likely be an impressive game. The first was already beautiful on the PS4, so two generations of console development later, one can only imagine what it will look like on the PS6. That said, Sony Interactive Entertainment should release it on the PS5 as well as the PS6, should the option be available. That would alienate fewer fans and bring the game to a broader audience, which is undoubtedly in Insomniac’s best interest. Unfortunately, it will probably be some time before any details are confirmed, so keep an eye on ComicBook for updates.

How excited are you for Marvel's Spider-Man 3?