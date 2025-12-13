What’s Going On With Marvel’s Spider-Man 3?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 may not actually be announced yet, but we do know a bit about it thanks to rumors and leaks. After being subjected to years of movie tie-in games and rushed developments, Spider-Man was freed from the shackles of Activision and given the opportunity to flourish in a big-budget video game. Insomniac Games took over with the help of PlayStation, leading to a legendary partnership. Across three games, Insomniac has given Spider-Man a cinematic gaming experience with a rich story and some of the most fluid gameplay of any action/adventure game out there. It has been extremely fulfilling for Spidey fans and given PlayStation one of its best selling franchises.

The success of the game allowed Marvel to trust Insomniac with taking over another Marvel franchise as well. Now, the studio is making Marvel’s Wolverine, which is due out next fall, but many are wondering what that means for Spidey’s future? Will the webhead swing again, or is he being benched for the foreseeable future?

Everything We Know About Marvel’s Spider-Man 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is a game that has yet to be actually outright announced, but like a Spider-Man movie, it’s safe to assume there will be another installment. Of course, two post-credits scenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 blatantly set this up. At the end of the game, we see Norman Osborn visit Doc Ock in prison, who claims he is writing “the final chapter.” That’s followed up by a tease of Miles Morales meeting Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, another Spider-Person, though it doesn’t seem like she has any powers quite yet.

However, a rumor from reputable site MP1st claimed that there may be a fourth Spider-Person in the game. According to the website, Miguel O’Hara may be featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, potentially setting him up for another game later down the line. The Spider-Verse was teased in Spider-Man 2, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he comes in through a side quest.

We don’t know much about what will happen in the next game, but it’s safe to say we will finally see the Green Goblin. After his son was injured in Spider-Man 2, Osborn has a grudge against the Spider-Men and is going to take matters into his own hands. Whether that comes in the form of the Ultimate version of Goblin where he’s a giant green beast or the more traditional one that flies around on a glider in a costume remains to be seen. There was a slight tease in the first game that suggested Osborn was working on Green Goblin-esque tech with a helmet that has a HUD that mentions a glider, so it’s entirely possible that’s the route that Insomniac chooses to go.

One of the lingering questions for many fans revolves around Peter Parker. It seemed like he was hanging up the web shooters at the end of the second game, empowering Miles Morales to be New York’s protector, at least for a little while. However, actor Yuri Lowenthal insists that Peter Parker will still play a vital role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

“There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that’s that, yes, Peter is not gone,” said Lowenthal when speaking to The Direct in February 2025. “He will be a part of the next game and he won’t be relegated to the couch, I promise.”

While we wait for the new game, there have also been rumors and leaks that suggest we’d get an interstitial title like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales while we wait, but after two years, that has yet to materialize. When Insomniac Games was hacked in 2023, it was reported that the studio was planning a Venom game. It’s unclear what exactly this Venom game would look like since he only existed for a short time and was neutralized in Spider-Man 2, but it was planned to be a smaller-scale title between mainline games.

Earlier this year, that aforementioned report from MP1st also indicated that Marvel’s Venom was indeed still happening, so it may still be on the horizon. The report claimed that the Venom mantle would be passed from Harry Osborn to Eddie Brock, with Cletus Kasady serving as the game’s villain after appearing in a side quest for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Not much else is known about it, but if that happens, it would be an exciting way to fill in the gap between Spider-Man games.

When Will We See Marvel’s Spider-Man 3?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is likely still a couple of years away. Marvel’s Wolverine is confirmed to be releasing in 2026 and will be the developer’s priority, but there is likely still a team working on Spidey’s next outing. At the earliest, we could see it in 2027, but it feels more likely that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be released in 2028, five years after its predecessor. As such, it likely means that it will be a PlayStation 6 game, but perhaps Insomniac will make it available on PS5 as well. Although Spider-Man 2 wasn’t on PS4, there may be more leeway with the power of the PS5.

I wouldn’t expect to see or hear about this game until after Wolverine is out. Perhaps there will be some kind of direct tease about Spider-Man’s next adventure in Wolverine, but that all depends on how Marvel and Insomniac feel about distracting players from the clawed superhero.

