Is Insomniac’s Venom Game Happening or What?

So what’s the deal with the Marvel’s Venom game that is supposedly in the works at Insomniac Games? For those who potentially forgot, it was leaked at the end of 2023 that Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Marvel’s Spider-Man series on PlayStation, was working on a standalone Venom game. Perhaps most surprisingly of all, Marvel’s Venom was said to be releasing in 2025, which would come in advance of Marvel’s Wolverine, which is planned for 2026. Despite this, the entirety of 2024 has now come and gone without any official news on Marvel’s Venom, which leads me to wonder about whether or not it actually exists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By most accounts, 2024 has been a pretty quiet year for Insomniac on all fronts. Outside of announcing a PC version of Spider-Man 2 (which is set to launch in January), the only other thing that the studio has done this year is release a couple of additional updates that have featured new suits in Spider-Man 2. Otherwise, Insomiac hasn’t said anything else about its upcoming projects, particularly with Marvel’s Wolverine.

Generally speaking, it’s not a surprise that Insomniac has opted to remain low this year. In the wake of its major leak that came about as a result of a hack, Insomniac has surely been more focused on ensuring the safety of its employees while also trying to safeguard itself from any future cyberattacks.

Still, it’s hard to not think about what Insomniac Games is doing next, especially after the revelations that came about in the wake of its major leak. To that end, I expected that the studio would be more forthcoming and might outright confirm sooner rather than later that it was working on a standalone Venom game since it’s essentially an open secret. That didn’t happen this year, which is a bit peculiar in my own estimation.

For Insomniac to have not yet revealed what is supposedly called Venom: Lethal Protector makes me question if the game is even still happening. While this might be a bit far-fetched to think that Venom would completely be scrapped for one reason or another, it wouldn’t be the first time this has happened. As other leaks from Insomniac have shown us, a multiplayer Spider-Man game was at one point in development before it was ultimately killed. Still, based on what we know of the Venom game, it seems like more of a surefire release from Insomniac compared to the multiplayer Spider-Man game, which was more experimental in nature.

In all likelihood, I imagine that Marvel’s Venom is still very much real and is on track to hit PS5 in 2025. Insomniac could just be planning a quick turnaround from reveal to release, which is something that it did in 2020 with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. That Spider-Man spin-off wasn’t unveiled until June 2020 and then launched five months later alongside the PS5 in November. If a similar plan is in place for Venom, we could hear about it in the next few months prior to an arrival in late summer or fall.

Until that happens, though, I’m going to be left wondering about what a Venom game from Insomniac would even look like. Even if it’s simply an expansion of the brief segment of Spider-Man 2 that allows players to play as Venom, then I’d be sold on that premise alone. Here’s hoping that we learn (and see) more on the game at some point relatively soon.