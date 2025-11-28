Marvel’s Wolverine Is Shaping up to Become the PS5’s Best Superhero Game

There’s a game in development that’s sure to blow everyone away when it finally arrives on the PlayStation 5: Marvel’s Wolverine. The game is in active development by Insomniac Games, and if you’re familiar with the studio, you likely have a lot of anticipation building for the forthcoming title. Insomniac is the studio responsible for another comic book adaptation, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which spawned a sequel and spinoff. These are some of the most impressive comic book games ever coded, and there’s little concern that the next offering focusing on everyone’s favorite Canadian Mutant won’t be as spectacular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the game’s development emerged in September 2021, accompanied by an official announcement and a release teaser. The game has been in development since then, and it was even the victim of a ransomware attack in December 2023. When that happened, some of Marvel’s Wolverine assets leaked, but were removed soon after. This was disruptive for Insomniac, but it gave fans even more to be excited about, as all indications are that this game will build on the successful format of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

Marvel’s Wolverine Is Going to Slash the Competition

Play video

Marvel Comics has no shortage of great characters, many of whom have been featured in excellent video game adaptations. Wolverine can count himself among them, and he’s been in several hit games over the years. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, based on the film, was a surprising success. The developers at Insomniac began talking about making a new title based on the character during Marvel Spider-Man’s development. Not only is Marvel’s Wolverine going to be made with the same care and complexity as Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, but it will also exist in the same universe.

That alone is an indication of a potentially successful title, as it will likely incorporate similar graphics and mechanics. One difference between Spider-Man and Wolverine is their location, as Spidey is confined to New York in his games. That works perfectly for everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but Wolverine is a world traveler. He has plenty of excellent stories from Japan, Canada, and elsewhere that Insomniac can draw upon in the comics to deliver a truly engrossing adventure, sure to please fans of both the source material and the character, as he has been brought to life in animation and live-action.

Image courtesy of Insomniac Games

If you enjoyed Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, there’s good news with the development team, as many of the people who worked on those games are all over this one. The leaked assets from the ransomware attack are no longer available, which is a good thing. They appeared too early in the game’s development to offer any real glimpses into what gamers can expect when Marvel’s Wolverine finally arrives on the PlayStation 5. While the story, setting, and more aren’t known beyond a handful of X-Men characters, Insomniac did release a short gameplay trailer in September 2025, and it looks absolutely amazing. You can check it out below:

Play video

Given What Little Has Been Revealed, It’S Not Going to Be Easy Waiting for Marvel’s Wolverine

One of the best aspects of the gameplay trailer isn’t the graphics, characters, setting, or the iconic yellow costume Logan is wearing in much of the video — it’s the blood. Wolverine isn’t a clean superhero — he gets his claws dirty, tearing through enemies like they’re made of tissue paper. The game clearly doesn’t hold back in the bloody gore, so there won’t be any compromises in Marvel’s Wolverine, like you saw in the live-action Venom films, which were criminally limited to PG-13 ratings. This game isn’t pulling any punches, and the gameplay looks gritty and incredibly well-programmed. It’s not going to be easy waiting for this game to drop. When it does, you might have to fight for a copy from equally enthusiastic players.

Don't miss a shred of information. Wishlist Marvel's Wolverine, coming Fall 2026.



➡️ https://t.co/A5kAfwqon3 pic.twitter.com/yQpWPLvZBS — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 7, 2025

How excited are you to finally pop your claws when Marvel’s Wolverine is released in late 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!