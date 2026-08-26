Mega Man: Dual Overdrive Is A Pitch-Perfect Recharge For The Series

Mega Man: Dual Overdrive is the first mainline entry in the Mega Man series in almost a decade. Following Mega Man 11 in 2018, the series went into something of a lull period. It’s been something of a surprise to see the character shifted out of the spotlight, especially after he spent so long as the de facto face of Capcom. Time has taken any shine off the character, though, especially when it’s clear that the game developers took the time and care to craft a great new entry to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook got the chance to attend a preview of the game ahead of its upcoming release, where we played through a three-tiered level that felt instantly familiar to an old-school fan. The modern touches never distract from the core gameplay that has always defined the series, even as it adds a slick sheen to the experience. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran of the series, Mega Man: Dual Overdrive is a terrific riff on the classic franchise.

The Blue Bomber Is Back

Mega Man: Dual Overdrive is a blast to play and a perfectly attuned hit of nostalgia for older fans of the franchise. The series has always benefited from a lean and mean execution, with a focus on tight controls and quick action. Dual Overdrive leans into that aspect of the franchise’s history, with a deliberately retro approach to combat that recalls the classic entries in the series. The enemies are a mix of old classics and new threats, without ever feeling like it’s lost sight of the specific stylings that make the series what it is.

Play video

Figuring out enemy attack patterns on the fly while hopping between platforms is a natural breeze, especially if players choose to bring Rush along instead of upgrading themselves with additional attacks. The demo was a three-act approach to an old Mega Man level design, with plenty of solid challenges awaiting the player before throwing them into an old-school boss fight with Twinkle Girl. Throughout, the gameplay felt authentic to the history of the franchise, with previously earned weapons proving the key to figuring out (and then defeating) the boss. As a fan of the old-school entries to the series, there is something deeply gratifying about seeing the classic gameplay reflected so accurately in a modern title that nevertheless feels very attuned to the current approach to game design and presentation.

Visual Flourish Paints A Colorful World For Mega Man

That presentation is another key element of the experience that feels perfectly attuned to the series. Mega Man: Dual Overdrive has a slick and colorful approach that easily recaptures the spirit of the original games while giving it a modern vibe. The characters are the right level of cartoon-y to feel consistent with the classic designs, but there are enough new elements and modern touches to make sure the title feels like a modern release. This is especially true for the boss encounters, which move quickly and flow seamlessly alongside the more familiar aspects of the level and character design alike.

There’s a quick pace to the game that lends itself well to the bright visuals, with each new level providing bright backgrounds and colorful landscapes. It’s good to see that old approach to worldbuilding from the older games reflected with modern touches, expanding the background in some key moments even while fundamentally remaining consistent with the layouts and challenges. Details like Mega Man’s battle damage only add to the experience. As a modern take on a classic formula, Dual Overdrive will scratch plenty of nostalgic itches while still benefiting from all those modern elements.

Dual Overdrive Is Everything I Wanted It To Be

Dual Overdrive is exactly the kind of Mega Man game fans have been waiting for. The title is tightly designed and deeply engaging, with a level of inherent difficulty that feels perfectly attuned to the original games. It’s challenging without ever becoming frustrating, a difficult balancing act that plenty of side-scrollers have failed to achieve. Dual Overdrive makes it look easy — the action is terrific, the visuals are engaging, and the level design is a retro throwback in the best of ways. It never feels like it’s looking backwards, just maintaining a steady path by relying on tried-and-true mechanics that it has refined to an art form.

There’s a lot to love about the game, especially if you grew up on the series. There are classic foes, easter eggs, and plenty of opportunities to bust out Rush. It has all the nostalgia factor for those fans who grew up on the series, providing new challenges that still feel very much like Mega Man. It’ll be an easy way to convert younger players too, thanks to the craft of the developers and the charm of the execution. The colorful world is as charming as the series has ever been, brought to vivid life through modern graphics. If you’re a fan of the Blue Bomber, Dual Overdrive is the game you’ve been waiting years for.