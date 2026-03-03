Capcom’s New Mega Man Game May Be Releasing Sooner Than Expected

The next game in Capcom’s iconic Mega Man series might be releasing sooner than anticipated. At the end of 2025, Capcom revealed a first glimpse at Mega Man: Dual Override during The Game Awards. This trailer was a rather brief one and simply showed off a “very early” look at Dual Override gameplay and its return to the traditional Mega Man format. Given that this glimpse was so short and was accompanied by a 2027 launch window, it suggested that Dual Override might still be anywhere from 18 to 24 months away. Now, based on a new update from Capcom, this might not be the case after all.

Capcom recently revealed that later this week, on March 5th, it will be holding a new “Capcom Spotlight” event. This live stream is set to feature a variety of upcoming games from the publisher, including that of Mega Man: Dual Override. It’s not yet known how much of Dual Override is going to be shown, but the fact that it’s going to be present whatsoever bodes well.

What Does This Mean for Dual Override’s Release?

For Capcom to already be highlighting Mega Man: Dual Override once again implies that the game might arrive very early in 2027. Historically, Capcom hasn’t chosen to show off its games for long stretches of time before releasing them to the public. Resident Evil Requiem is perhaps the best recent example of this, as it was unveiled last June and released roughly eight months later in February 2026. While it’s by no means a guarantee that it will follow a similar strategy with the next Mega Man title, there’s reason to believe that Dual Override won’t be a mid or late 2027 game.

Then again, Dual Override’s presence at this Capcom Spotlight event could be a very small one. Capcom might simply want to briefly touch on the project and talk about its return to Mega Man in a general sense, without showing off anything else specifically from Dual Override. If this were to happen, it would likely signal that the project is still a ways off. Either way, we won’t have much longer left to find out as this Capcom Spotlight will transpire on Thursday at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

