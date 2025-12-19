Mega Man Fans Should Be Excited for More Than Just Dual Override

Mega Man: Dual Override is an exciting return for the Blue Bomber, but it might not be the only reason fans should be excited for the franchise’s upcoming fortieth birthday. Dual Override looks like a classic entry from the Mega Man franchise filtered through modern gaming touches, similar to the throwback joys of Mega Man 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Mega Man approaching 40 years old, the game’s 2027 release date makes it an ideal way for the series to celebrate the enduring character and his world. However, there might be other tributes at work at Capcom, with reports suggesting that Mega Man fans might have more reason to be excited.

Mega Man Dual Overdrive Might Not Be The Only Upcoming Mega Man Game

Mega Man: Dual Override is set to be the next big entry in the Mega Man series — but insiders are reporting that it might not be the only Mega Man game currently in development. Dual Override was announced at the 2025 Game Awards, showcasing slick modern graphics and classic side-scrolling gameplay in a way that makes it feel thoroughly modern and keyed in to the history of the series. The game has reportedly been in development for some time and will serve as the twelfth mainline entry in the series.

However, according to reporting, this wasn’t the only Mega Man project that’s been in the works at Capcom. According to noted Mega Man insider Protodude, Dual Override has been in development for some time, but it isn’t related to the Mega Man Taisen project that fans found out about through a leak from Capcom. While the reporting does suggest that Mega Man: Dual Override is intended to be an ideal tribute to Mega Man’s 40th anniversary, Protodude also suggested that it is not the only Mega Man game in development. It wouldn’t be surprising, given the upcoming anniversary and the legacy of the franchise. It’s also a particularly exciting development for fans of the franchise, but it also raises questions over what that supposed other title could be.

What Other Mega Man Games Could Be Coming Out

There are a lot of possibilities for the future of the Mega Man series beyond Dual Override, especially if there’s another entry in the larger franchise being developed. Without any formal confirmation, it’s hard to tell what direction the new game could be taking and which iteration of Mega Man it will focus on. Given that Dual Override is effectively Mega Man 12, it’s easy to assume that any other prospective title in the series could be connected to another one of the sub-franchises, which would highlight the sheer impact of Mega Man on the gaming industry and pop culture even outside of the primary series.

There are also a number of possible options for another Mega Man game. This could be a continuation of Mega Man X, which has been dormant since 2020’s mobile game (and the subsequent console re-release) Mega Man X DiVE. This anniversary might be a chance for Capcom to potentially revitalize long-canceled titles like Mega Man ZXC or Mega Man Legends 3, bringing closure to the cult classic corners of the franchise. It could even just be a new direction for the series as a whole, highlighting the history of the series by charting a new path into the future.

One of the more interesting theories is that this mystery game could be connected to Rockman Taisen, a supposed Mega Man crossover intended to bring together different versions of the character. Revealed in a Capcom leak that suggested the game was being set up to have a massive budget, the pandemic lockdowns threw the game’s future into question. However, the title was never formally announced or canceled, which means it could easily be the secret other Mega Man game Capcom has in development — and a game that brings together all the different versions of Mega Man could be a great way to honor the franchise’s legacy.

Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Be A Mega Man Fan

Mega Man is approaching its fortieth anniversary in a few years, and Dual Override is likely only the first of Capcom’s plans to celebrate the occasion. The series remains one of the biggest franchises in gaming history, with several successful spin-offs that showcase the versatility of the series. Even if it hasn’t been one of Capcom’s primary focuses in recent years, the publisher still includes references to it in big AAA releases like Monster Hunter.

With Dual Override meant to appeal to the retro fans with a modern coat of paint, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Capcom honor the legacy of the series with other titles that highlight other approaches to the concept. This is on top of a recent push in adapting video games for film and television, with an episode of the anthology series Secret Level serving as a good reminder that Mega Man works tremendously in animation. Dual Override already looks like a blast, and the news that Capcom might be developing another title on top of that is only all the more exciting. For fans of Mega Man, it may have been a real dry spell, but it seems like the Blue Bomber is preparing for a very big return.