6 Hardest World of Warcraft Bosses Of All Time

Raiding at the top level in World of Warcraft is one of the more difficult challenges in gaming. Taking down the top boss of a new raid can sometimes take weeks for a group to complete, making it a massive achievement for the best players. The rest of us mere mortals can go up against less-powerful versions of those bosses, but at the top end, be ready to die. A lot. The bosses below are some of the toughest tests Blizzard has ever created. Of course, there are hundreds of bosses in WoW‘s long history. You might replace some of the picks below with bosses like Argus or Ragnaros, but all of these bosses are going to cause problems.

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Here are the six hardest bosses in World of Warcraft‘s history.

6) Lei Shen

The Throne of Thunder raid during Mists of Pandaria was one of the more imaginative that Blizzard has ever given fans. Yes, some fans were annoyed at what they thought were “kiddy” visuals of the expansion, but players who actually dived in were treated to a colorful raid filled with visually interesting enemies.

Lei Shen, the Thunder King himself, is the culmination of all that, and he doesn’t disappoint. On Heroic difficulty (now called Mythic), Shen’s fight required pinpoint precision from every member of your group. If only a few players were out of sync during the transitions between mechanics was almost a guaranteed wipe. Tanks and DPS had to keep their positioning perfect, while Healers needed to keep up a demanding rotation to keep everyone alive. At the time, it felt nearly impossible.

5) The Lich King

Arthas Menethil might be the most famous Warcraft character of all time. His storyline during Warcraft 3 might be the best thing Blizzard has ever done, and having him come back for the second WoW expansion was a masterstroke. It lets players see the fan-favorite character again, while giving Wrath of The Lich King a captivating villain.

On Heroic 25-man mode, players were treated to a massive difficulty spike. Defile spread goo all over the floor, making positioning paramount, and the Valkyrs could wreak havoc by tossing you around the arena. Then, you get to the final phase and have to perfectly time your interrupts, or your whole party will be wiped. It was a fitting fight for one of Warcraft‘s best baddies.

4) Archimonde

Archimonde’s fight in Hellfire Citadel during the Warlords of Draenor expansion isn’t the first time we’ve come up against this behemoth. He originally appeared as the final boss during the Battle for Mount Hyjal raid in The Burning Crusade. That time-hopping adventure was a tough fight, but it was nothing compared to what players endured in WoD.

The Mythic version of this fight was so difficult because it went through several phases, each of which had its own mechanics to learn. The worst of these was Wrought Chaos, which caused beams to emanate from players after five seconds. If you were hit by more than one beam, you were instantly dead. Only one guild was known to beat the boss without using add-ons to track the beams. Toss in several stage changes that switched up your tactics, and this was a monster of a battle.

3) Yogg’Saron +0/C’Thun

These two fights are tough to rank because they were essentially impossible before Blizzard stepped in with nerfs. Yogg’Saron +0 required perfect coordination between team members, but you did choose to take on the extra challenge, so groups knew what they were getting into. Thankfully, you were rewarded with one of the best mounts in the game if you could take down the monster.

Meanwhile, C’Thun was bugged during its first appearance in World of Warcraft, and most players deemed the fight mathematically impossible. Blizzard eventually fixed that and made the battle more manageable. It was still a tough one, but at least top players had a chance following the nerf.

2) Kil’Jaeden

Kil’Jaeden is another character WoW players have fought more than once. The first time players saw this massive monster was during the Sunwell Plateau raid in The Burning Crusade. However, when he came back for the Tomb of Sargeras in Legion, that’s when Blizzard really brought the pain.

As usual, positioning was important. If you didn’t properly soak incoming damage, your raid would wipe. Illusions would periodically appear and send your party flying across the platform. At one point, the whole arena would go dark, and you’d have to find Illidan to restore the light. Meanwhile, those Illusions were still spawning, probably sending you flying to your death. In terms of top-end guilds, this fight is the second-worst in terms of time to beat, at least in terms of the data we have access to. It’s only topped by the next entry.

1) Uu’nat

Battle for Azeroth‘s Uu’nat earned its title of Harbringer of the Void by sending dozens of top guilds into the abyss. From the data available publicly, it took the top guild in the world over 700 tries to beat this monstrosity. That’s by far the most in recorded World of Warcraft history, so Uu’nat easily earns this spot.

Players had to navigate an ability called Unstable Resonance, which put an icon over their head and wiped the raid if they couldn’t quickly find someone with the same icon. If you accidentally ran into someone with a different icon, the raid would also wipe. Oh, and the room is constantly shrinking, making space tough to come by.

You also had to manage various relics that could be powerful, but took some time for raids to understand how they worked. Plus, melee fighters were essentially barred from most attempts because they just made everything more difficult with positioning. It was brutal from start to finish and pretty easily grabs this top spot.

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