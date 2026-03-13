$70 EA Games Are Only $7 for the Next Few Days

There are three EA games that normally cost $70 when fully priced that are currently available for just $7. Two of these EA games are from 2023, while the other available is from 2022. Meanwhile, one is from a long-running video game series, the other is a game in an inconic IP, and the third is a brand-new IP that borrows heavily from one of Capcom’s biggest IPs, Monster Hunter.

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Each EA game below is only available at this price point until March 19. After this, each will revert back to $70. Unfortunately, for those on PS5 and Nintendo consoles, the deals are limited to Steam and Xbox.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

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Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an action-adventure game released in 2013 by Respawn Entertainment and EA as the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And its own sequel is also currently in development, so it is the middle game in a planned trilogy.

Making this deal all the more noteworthy is the fact the first game has also been discounted heavily, and is actually 92% off. This means, on Steam, it is currently available for just $3.19.

At release, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor earned a Metacritic range of 78 to 86, with scores varying from platform to platform. That said, it is worth noting the PC version is the lowest of these scores due to performance issues, which is also why it has a “Mixed” rating on Steam. And right now, the Star Wars game is only available at this price on Steam.

Need for Speed Unbound

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Need for Speed Unbound is a racing game released by Criterion Games and EA in 2022 as the 25th and latest installment in the long-running racing game series. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 73 to 77.

Need for Speed Unbound is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but it’s only available at $6.99 on Steam and Xbox. The latter can be had via the Xbox Store and via GameStop.

Wild Hearts

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Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-esq action RPG from developer Omega Force and EA that was released in 2023 to a Metacritic range of 75 to 79. It is a brand new IP, and seemingly a dead IP as the game failed to cultivate a substantial audience.

Wild Hearts is also available on a variety of platforms, however, this deal is limited to just Steam, at least for right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.