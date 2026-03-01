Mortal Kombat Could Be Heading In A Completely Different Direction

Every new Mortal Kombat game has some new innovation or crossover, either through its core gameplay or DLC. At this point, surprising content in this ultra violent series has somewhat become the norm, but new comments from series creator Ed Boon suggest something that even hardcore fans would be shocked by. Although the Mortal Kombat godfather has been known for “trolling” fans on social media before, they bring up an excellent idea regarding another well-known fighting game series.

For the longest time, Ed Boon has been asked multiple questions about more than just the Mortal Kombat series. For crafting one of the most successful franchises in the fighting game genre, his knowledge is sought after for other titles, from questions about a Street Fighter x Mortal Kombat to ideas and thoughts related to Tekken. One series closely related to Mortal Kombat was the subject of Ed Boon’s recent post on X, regarding how it could be brought back from similar arcade roots.

Mortal Kombat’s Creator Has Asked Fans How Fighting Game Series Killer Instinct Should Return

Ed Boon’s recent post was a vague poll asking “Best way to bring back Killer Instinct…,” referring to another 90’s popular fighting game franchise that got revived in 2013. The latest Killer Instinct gained a wild cult following among genre enthusiasts, with features that were amazingly ahead of their time, such as good free-to-play functionality and rollback netcode for great online gameplay. Killer Instinct (2013) is a fantastic game, but it has been lying dormant ever since its 10-year anniversary update back in 2023.

The Killer Instinct series is more than due for a comeback, with Ed Boon’s post further cementing that idea. Among Ed Boon’s options, he asked players whether Killer Instinct should come back as:

$70 full game Xbox only

$70 full game all systems

Free to play Xbox only

Free to play all systems

This goes back to Killer Instinct (2013)‘s harshest criticism of being an Xbox exclusive for a long time, before finally being ported to Steam for PC players some time later. Within Ed Boon’s poll, fans were by far more than interesting in the game being available for all systems, with a 45.8% vote toward a standard $70 purchase and 43.1% of responders preferring a free-to-play model. With over 40,000 votes, it’s clear that fans are itching to see Killer Instinct return in some way.

Killer Instinct & Mortal Kombat Are Two Series That Share Many Similarities

The 90’s feel of both Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct has often been comparable in the past, mainly due to the atmosphere both games create. The characters of these series are rooted in references and nostalgia from the time period their original arcade games were created. For example, Killer Instinct‘s Fulgore is a combination of the Terminator and Predator from 80’s movies of the same name, while Mortal Kombat‘s Liu Kang is a clear homage to Bruce Lee and other martial arts stars from the same era.

While Mortal Kombat holds many secrets, the series has never been shy to wear its references on its sleeve. The gritty style of classic kung fu or martial arts movies has always been a key aesthetic that has driven the franchise forward. Meanwhile, Killer Instinct shares action inspirations, using all manner of heavy metal, grungy urban style, and sometimes even a hint of sci-fi to create its world. When looked at together, both series adopt ideas that connect them to the same type of pop culture.

Mortal Kombat’s Next Game May Feature A Crossover With Killer Instinct Icons

While Ed Boon has clarified that his poll was “not a plan,” fans have taken this post to speculate if it could reference something in an ongoing project. Mortal Kombat is known for having very distinct guest characters, so a Killer Instinct figure making an appearance is not too far of a stretch. In fact, this crossover has been requested before, back when Killer Instinct (2013)‘s popularity was taking place alongside the release of DLC fighters for Mortal Kombat X.

It would be easy to see Fulgore, Jago, Tusk, or even newcomers like Hisako make it into a Mortal Kombat game in whatever project is coming after Mortal Kombat 1. With Mortal Kombat‘s revered guest slots for figures from comics, movies, and other properties, it may be difficult for a Killer Instinct fighter to be featured. However, the similarities in both of these series’ history and Ed Boon’s renewed interest in Killer Instinct may help the stars align for a character from Xbox’s hidden gem to make it to a blood-filled arena.

At the very least, Ed Boon’s call to action is another reminder that Killer Instinct is a series many fighting game fans want to see again soon. While it might not be in a Mortal Kombat game, this can start some conversations with Xbox about bringing back a franchise that’s long overdue for some good news.

