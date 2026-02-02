Xbox Is Sleeping on One of Its Best Titles That Desperately Needs a Sequel

The library of Xbox keeps growing larger, with remakes of classic titles like Halo: Combat Evovled making fans look back at other successful hits from their catalog that may need to return. One fighting game from the Xbox Live Arcade days is one that has always kept a lot of players’ attention, with dynamic mechanics and more interesting characters than many other titles in the genre. Approaching its 13th anniversary, there are few games as worthy of a sequel as it.

Back in the era of the Xbox 360 and the early years of the Xbox One, Xbox Live Arcade was a place where smaller games were released under Microsoft’s platform. Some infamous titles like Castle Crashers and Super Meat Boy were seen through the Arcade sub-series of Xbox games, gaining sequels or remakes years after they launched. 2013 saw another Arcade game launch with Xbox’s newest console, exclusively appearing on Xbox One systems when they hit store shelves.

Killer Instinct (2013) is a spiritual successor to the arcade titles of the same name from the 90’s made by Rare, a studio that would later join Xbox’s umbrella of developers. Released originally as a smaller arcade game, Killer Instinct expanded over the course of three to four years, gaining a large roster of 29 characters by the end of its updates. Now available on Xbox and Steam, this game represents a pinnacle of the fighting game genre that still has a huge audience today.

This version of Killer Instinct has kept a consistent and dedicated player base for nearly 13 years simply due to how accessible it is. Players can get this game for free, with one character from the roster being available in all training, offline, and online modes. With a new free character that rotates every week, Killer Instinct is an incredibly easy fighting game to get into. The game itself also features fantastic gameplay, with long, flashy combos punctuated by a dynamic soundtrack that shifts depending on you and your opponent’s actions.

There are endless reasons to love Killer Instinct, from its distinct characters from the arcade days like Fulgore, Spinal, and T.J. Combo to excellent newcomers like the rocky golem Aganos or the shadowy demon Omen. Each character is capable of impactful moves and the game’s signature Ultra combos, as well as the interrupting Combo Breaker for huge moments of prediction.

The longevity of Killer Instinct cannot be understated, as even through new console releases and new fighting game launches, its online community has thrived. Xbox has even recognized the game’s ongoing success, putting in resources to restructure Killer Instinct‘s payment model in 2023. This came alongside a 10th anniversary balance patch, bringing back original developers to update the game for the first time in several years. The only problem with this game is how underrepresented it is in Xbox’s projects despite its clear success.

Microsoft’s Icons Are Represented Well In Killer Instinct Through Guest Characters

One of the reasons why Killer Instinct holds up so well is how it handles other Xbox properties. The roster has three guest characters from various Xbox flagship series, including The Arbiter from Halo in its third season. The Arbiter has custom music, a stage inspired by Halo 5, and unique color customizations that call back to other games from the iconic sci-fi FPS franchise. While not represented with nearly as much detail, both General Raam from the Gears of War series and Rash the Battletoad are other characters treated like guest royalty.

This makes Xbox’s lack of attention on Killer Instinct even more confusing, considering that the fighting game treats its characters with such respect. New Xbox properties could be highlighted through guest appearances in a new Killer Instinct game, similar to how God of War‘s Kratos was used in Mortal Kombat back in 2011.

Both Xbox And Killer Instinct Would Benefit From A Sequel To The Fighting Game Series

While a new Killer Instinct doesn’t have to be exclusive to Xbox, the platform would undoubtedly benefit from a follow-up to one of their more impactful Arcade games. The series itself is rooted in arcade history, in contention with Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat as a recognized series. Despite the need for a studio like Iron Galaxy or Double Helix, whose dedication and love for the original arcade game inspired 2013’s reboot, putting effort into a sequel would captivate fighting game audiences quickly.

Killer Instinct (2013)‘s dated graphics would benefit the most from a sequel that takes their character design and combat to the next level. Fighting games with tons of unique style are doing extremely well right now, whether its Street Fighter 6‘s portrayal of its historic characters or 2XKO‘s creation of beautifully chaotic tag-team fighting with League of Legends icons. By mimicking that atmosphere even a little, Killer Instinct‘s sequel could easily match the energy that makes fighting games so much fun to play today.

Do you think there should be a sequel to 2013's Killer Instinct?